Texas winter weather blast forces UTEP to push back series with FAU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to the Texas winter weather blast that has made travel problematic, UTEP’s men’s and women’s basketball series against Florida Atlantic (FAU) have been pushed back from Friday-Saturday to Sunday-Monday, per university release.

The Miner men will play at FAU in Boca Raton, Florida, with tip-off times set for 3 p.m. MT on Sunday and 4 p.m. MT on Monday. Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

The UTEP women, who will be looking to extend their nine-game winning streak, will host the Owls at the Don Haskins Center at 2 p.m. MT on Sunday and 7 p.m. MT on Monday. Each contest will be streamed on C-USA-TV.