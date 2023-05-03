EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech women’s basketball is on a roll when it comes to recruiting this off season.

On Wednesday, Texas Tech landed a commitment from one of UTEP’s best players from its 2022-23 squad.

UTEP transfer Elina Arike posted on Twitter that she had committed to Texas Tech, the same school that knocked out Arike and the Miners in the first round of the WNIT last season.

It is also the same school that landed another commitment from one of UTEP’s top players last season and Arike’s teammate: Jazion Jackon.

Jackson announced her commitment to head to Lubbock, Texas and suit up for Texas Tech on Sunday via Twitter.