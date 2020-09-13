Texas scores early, often in 59-3 win over UTEP

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP came into Saturday’s matchup against No. 14 Texas as a 43.5-point underdog — that line proved to be over-generous. The Longhorns thumping the Miners 59-3 on Saturday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

UTEP 3

Texas 59

Final



•UTEP (1-1) collects $1.4 million for the trip to Austin, will host Abilene Christian next week

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate, completing 25-of-33 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns in a little over one half of football. Ehlinger was 16-for-21 passing for 311 yards and four touchdowns through Texas’ first six drives, which produced five scores.

The Longhorns (1-0) scored on the first play from scrimmage when Ehlinger hooked up with Joshua Moore for a 78-yard touchdown. Texas would not look back from there, keeping their foot on the gas pedal throughout the game.

The Miners (1-1) managed just one first down in the first quarter. UTEP picked up five first downs in the second quarter and got on the board with 4:37 remaining with Gavin Baechle’s career-long 47-yard field goal.

In the second half, the Miners marched down to the Longhorn 19-yard line, but on a fourth down, Gavin Hardison’s pass went through the hands of Walter Dawn Jr. in the corner of the end zone. Hardison completed 12-of-27 passes for 141 yards and threw one interception before Calvin Brownholtz took over at quarterback for the Miners in the third quarter.

The Longhorns, who improve to 6-0 all-time against the Miners, finished with 689 total yards of offense to UTEP’s 233. The Miners managed just 43 rushing yards in the loss.

The Miners, who collect $1.4 million for the trip to Austin, will return to the Sun Bowl to host Abilene Christian next Saturday (Sept. 19) at 7 p.m.