Texas QB Ehlinger presents significant challenge for UTEP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Dana Dimel wouldn’t give any specifics on Wednesday regarding the Miners’ COVID-19 testing after their week 1 win over Stephen F. Austin, only saying that they’re a healthy team.

To the naked eye, UTEP appeared to have a full compliment of players at practice Wednesday morning. That’s a great thing for many reasons, but from a football perspective, it’s especially great because its a tough challenge this week as UTEP plays at No. 14 Texas.

Making it even more difficult, the Longhorns are led by one of the best quarterbacks in college football, Sam Ehlinger. The senior Heisman Trophy candidate is a big reason Texas has College Football Playoff aspirations, and he’ll give the Miners a big test.

“He’s such a great athlete and he’s got a toughness to him, that his best characteristic, he’s very tough. He’s got a strong arm,” said Dimel.

Ehlinger has started since his freshman year and his experience makes him especially dangerous.

“He’s very smart. He’s been there since he was a young guy,” said UTEP safety Justin Prince. “He has a strong arm and he can also run the ball too. So he’s a jack of all trades.”

Ehlinger is a dual threat; he threw for over 3,600 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019, also rushing for over 650 yards and seven scores.

The Miners and Longhorns kick off at 6 p.m. MT Saturday night in Austin. The game can be seen on the Longhorn Network.