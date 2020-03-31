Tarleton State hires former UTEP head coach Billy Gillispie

STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS (KTSM) – Tarleton State made a big splash in the college basketball world on Monday, when the Texans hired former UTEP coach Billy Gillispie.

Tarleton State is transitioning to Division 1 next season and pegged Gillispie to lead them into the new era.

Gillispie spent the past five seasons as Ranger College, a junior college in Texas. Gillispie was successful there, as he had been at most of his stops.

Gillispie took the Miners to the NCAA Tournament in 2004, where UTEP almost upset Maryland in the first round. After the season, Gillispie was hired by Texas A&M, where he led the Aggies to the 2007 Sweet 16. Gillispie also had short stops at Kentucky and Texas Tech, before going to Ranger College.

He has had issues with substance abuse in the past and underwent a kidney transplant in 2018, but appears to be healthy as he prepares to take the job at Tarleton State.