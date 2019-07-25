Sun Bowl project entering phase three, to be ready for kickoff in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Bowl Stadium is entering phase three of four in its renovation process and there is a noticeable difference to one of the unique college football venues in the country.

ONLY on 9: #KTSM9Sports took a tour of Sun Bowl Stadium today to check out the progress on the renovations being done for the 2019 football season. STORY at 6/10 p.m. #CUSAfb @UTEPAthletics @HyundaiSunBowl pic.twitter.com/0Ib1ka7amK — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 24, 2019

For more than 50 years, Sun Bowl Stadium has been the home of the UTEP Miners, hosted one of the longest-running college football bowl games in the country, and has become one of the most recognizable landmarks in El Paso.

The ‘Sun Bowl Stadium Modernization Project’ has been in the works for roughly three years, but was officially rolled out in April of 2018. This renovation includes a press box upgrade, premium seating, additional food and beverage options, improved concourses, and enhanced accessibility. The project was scheduled to be completed before the start of this upcoming football season at an estimated cost of $10-$15 million.

Rising construction costs has pushed the project’s completion date back a year, but UTEP is confident in the plan they have in place.

“We’ve had to go back to the drawing boards and rebid some items,” said UTEP associate athletic director/business, finance & facilities, Daniel Garcia. “It has pushed the project back a little more than we would have liked, but we are to a point now where we have a solid timeline and we are very sure we’ll get this project completed by the 2020 football season.”

With a new completion date, the UTEP administration is now turning their focus to picking up fan support in the area. They have branded this movement, ‘Orange Revival.’

“Everyone is working hard,” said Garcia. “The orange revival is coming and it’s going to be huge. The football team, the basketball teams, all of our sports have really put in the work this summer. We really feel like fans are going to see that payoff on the field and on the courts this year, the fields of competition.”

UTEP will open the season Saturday, August 31 against Houston Baptist.