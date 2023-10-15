EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five days before Cade McConnell lit the world on fire in his first career start and win over FIU, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel basically predicted that it would happen.

“For some reason I’m very calm about (McConnell starting) in my mind because I have so much confidence in Cade if he has to start,” Dimel said on Oct. 6.

A fourth stringer three weeks ago, McConnell made his dreams come true in a 27-14 win over FIU, swashbuckling defenders like a pirate – just like his dad back in the day – to the tune of 262 yards and two touchdowns on 11-17 passing.

McConnell spent his entire life before last Wednesday hoping to play Division I college football. His electric performance in UTEP’s win over FIU exceeded even his expectations.

“This was my dream my entire life and to go out there and have some success and do good things, that’s all I’ve ever wanted from this sport,” he said.

Thrust into action due to injuries to the three guys in front of him, McConnell is preparing to make another start in the 100th Battle of I-10 vs. rival New Mexico State this week, barring a surprise recovery to the injured throwing arm of starter Gavin Hardison.

Dimel said at this week’s press conference that McConnell’s efficient, two touchdown night has earned him another shot under center for the Miners.

“His ability to throw the ball with accuracy and a lot of touch and his ability to recognize defenses is one of his strengths and it’ll be really important for him as he goes through the rest of the season,” Dimel said.

McConnell is part of a quarterback legacy; his father Sean played the position at East Carolina in the 1990s and he grew up wanting to be like his dad.

The two have a special bond and Cade’s parents flew from Long Beach, Calif., to Miami, Fla., for his first start. They also plan on being in El Paso for the NMSU game, too.

“I stayed in that quarterback mode the whole time and I finally got to smile and take a deep breath when he took that second knee and the game was over,” Sean McConnell said of his emotions around his son’s first start.

Postgame, father and son shared an even more special moment. Cade took the final knee, then brought the game ball over to the bleachers and tossed it to his dad in the stands.

“I grew up looking up to my dad doing this and to be able to toss him the ball after the game and say, ‘hey pops, if this is it then at least I got to do something like you did right there,'” Cade said.

Technically, he was supposed to hand it back over to the equipment staff, but a keepsake that special needs to go to some sure hands.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘don’t drop it,'” Sean said. “I caught it, then he blew me a kiss and then ran into the locker room and I lost it at that point.”

McConnell was calm, cool and collected in his first start. It’s a stark contrast to the pirate logo and persona his father has adopted for his family. He did it in part because of his East Carolina ties – ECU’s mascot is the Pirates – but after he put the Jolly Roger emblem on shirts and hats for family members, it took off.

Sean said that they fly a pirate flag at tailgates for UTEP games so that people know where to find them and Cade even wears a Jolly Roger headband under his helmet. He didn’t bite on questions about playing like a pirate on the field, but dad sees the correlation.

“You have to be under control and be calm because there’s so much going on, but when you snap the ball, that goes out the window,” Sean McConnell said. “You have to do what you have to do to get away from it and if that means swinging on a rope to get to the back end of the ship to get the cannon going, that’s what you do.”

Pirate or not, McConnell has proven he can get ready to play at a moment’s notice. He took limited reps at practice before being thrust into the first team role ahead of the FIU game and the time spent studying the playbook and taking copious notes paid off.

Now, he has to prove that he can do it again. Heading into the 100th edition of the Battle of I-10, he says he’ll be ready.

“If my number is called and I’m in there and they’re calling on me to do stuff, then I’m going to go in there and run the plays, execute and our team will step up for New Mexico State,” McConnell said.

UTEP will host NMSU at the Sun Bowl on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, looking for a third straight win over their rivals to the north. The Aggies opened as 2.5-point favorites on Sunday afternoon.