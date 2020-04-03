Stroud wastes no time in transfer portal, commits to Fresno State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Well that didn’t take long. Just four days after putting his name in the transfer portal, former UTEP guard Deon Stroud announced on Thursday his plans to transfer to Fresno State.

Stroud, a California native, will sit out the 2020-2021 season in accordance to NCAA rules, but will have three years to play with the Bulldogs. He is one of five Miners to enter the portal this year. Kaosi Ezeagu (signed to Kansas State), Nigel Hawkins, Jordan Lathon, and Anthony Tarke the others.

Stroud played in 24 games as a true freshman for the Miners, averaging 4.3 points per game. He averaged just 9.5 minutes per game, scoring in double figures twice in his brief career at UTEP.

Fresno State finished last season 11-19 (7-11), tied for 7th place in the Mountain West Conference.