EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The son of the legendary Don Haskins has been selected to lead UTEP student-athletes in the NIL era.

Steve Haskins was named the executive director of the Miner Collective on Monday. The Miner Collective is a group of El Paso business leaders that give financial support to the UTEP men’s basketball program.

The NIL (Name/Image/Likeness) collective was launched in October of 2022 by Miguel Fernandez and Josh Hunt and is focused on helping Miner basketball players to capitalize on fiscal opportunities while they’re UTEP student-athletes.

“We are proud to have Steve take the lead on developing The Miner Collective and managing its programs. His familiarity with collegiate level athletics and his relationships within the business community will help us take The Miner Collective to the next level. We look forward to growing the funds available to UTEP basketball scholarship recipients under his direction,” said Hunt.

Under recent rules by the Supreme Court and the NCAA, student-athletes are eligible to earn money for the use of their name, image and/or likeness. Each Miner basketball player under scholarship is eligible to receive funding from The Miner Collective. In turn, those players agree to lend their name, image, and/or likeness to support local businesses and charities in the El Paso region.

Haskins is the son of Don Haskins, the former UTEP coach who famously led the Miners to the historic and groundbreaking 1966 national championship. He was a good athlete in his own right, playing golf at New Mexico State, then professionally.

“Our goal is to make UTEP’s basketball program more competitive and at least on an equal footing with other Conference USA teams,” Haskins said. “We would all love to see the Miners get back to the NCAA Tournament, and to do that, we need quality players who will stay with the UTEP program. The Miner Collective can help these young athletes along that journey by connecting them to the community and assisting them financially.”

NIL was a hot topic of discussion in El Paso regarding UTEP athletics on Monday. Members of the Miners football program announced the addition of the UTEP football NIL Club.

UTEP fans, we just launched our NIL club. Help us out by becoming a member and unlocking access to content from our team throughout the year! https://t.co/gfhDjJTpPc — Luke Seib (@luke_seib) June 12, 2023

The idea is similar to the Miner Collective; student-athletes will work together to promote the club and create content to club supporters, who in turn donate money monthly to support the team. UTEP’s football players say the proceeds from the club will be split evenly among each of the players.