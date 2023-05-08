EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The greatest coach in UTEP basketball history already has an arena named after him. Now, an artist will be sculpting a statue of Don Haskins to place outside the arena, too.

According to El Paso Inc., the UT System Board of Regents approved a 1,200-pound statue of the legendary UTEP coach Don Haskins to be placed outside of the east entrance of the Don Haskins Center.

Having a case of the Mondays? This news about the 🐻 should cheer you right up ⛏️#RiseUp915 | #PicksUphttps://t.co/XI6LDb7U7h — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) May 8, 2023

The 7-foot bronze statue will be modeled after Haskins’ bear hug pose and will be made by artist Brian Hanlon. It’s a gift to UTEP from El Pasoan Dan Longoria and his wife, Jo Ann.

Hanlon told El Paso Inc. that the Haskins family is providing input on the sculpture and that it’s supposed to be completed by early summer. It will then be unveiled during the 2023-24 basketball season.

Hanlon is a well-known sculptor who also has designed a statue of Shaquille O’Neal at LSU and Jody Conradt at UT-Austin.