SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) - The UTEP Volleyball team (7-8, 0-2) fell to UTSA (9-6, 1-1) in four sets (25-18, 13-25, 14-25, 17-25), 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

Mallory Yost led the squad with nine kills on a .500 hitting clip. Kenidy Howard produced five blocks at the net, and Serena Patterson locked in 10 digs for the Orange and Blue defense. Izela Alvarez and Syenna Masaki both added two service aces each in the effort.