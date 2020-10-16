Southern Miss postpones football game at UTEP due to COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday’s UTEP football game against Conference USA foe Southern Miss has been postponed after the Golden Eagle football team experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases. Both programs announced the postponement on Friday morning.

An update on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/cdXPqbIKT8 — Southern Miss🔝 (@USMGoldenEagles) October 16, 2020

Saturday's @UTEPFB game versus @SouthernMissFB has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on the Golden Eagle team https://t.co/RYiWrIpVEC pic.twitter.com/zFNlzFTcmN — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) October 16, 2020

The institutions, along with Conference USA, will work together to reschedule the contest for later this season.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to play this weekend, the health and safety of everyone involved is always the top priority,” said UTEP director of athletics Jim Senter. “We wish everyone at Southern Miss a quick recovery and hope to reschedule this game for later in the season in consultation with Conference USA.”

To no fault of their own, it is the first game on UTEP’s 2020 schedule to be affected by the virus that has canceled or postponed dozens of college football games this season.

“We are concerned about the Southern Miss team and hope they get healthy and return to play soon,” said UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel. “We were excited to play our first home game in a month. We’ll set our sights on next week’s game at Charlotte and trying to get a good road victory for our football team.”

Per UTEP Athletics, all tickets for the originally scheduled Oct. 17 matchup will be valid for the rescheduled game date.