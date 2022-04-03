EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Knowing the current ties between the two programs, UTEP and Texas squaring off on the hardwood at some point was almost inevitable.

Sources confirmed to KTSM on Sunday that Joe Golding’s UTEP Miners and Chris Beard’s Texas Longhorns would square off early in the 2022-23 season, next November as the first game at the brand new Moody Center in Austin. Rocco Miller was the first to report the news early Sunday morning.

Texas will welcome UTEP to the brand new Moody Center to open the new facility as part of its non-conference schedule in the 22-23 season, per sources.#Big12#CUSA — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) April 3, 2022

Per a KTSM source, the game has been agreed to by both sides; the contracts are still being finalized and meandering their way through the respective university’s legal systems.

It’s a game that fans of both programs will likely be excited for, given the ties between the two. UTEP head coach Joe Golding and Texas’ Chris Beard have long been best friends, even vacationing together in the summers in previous years.

Additionally, former UTEP head coach Rodney Terry left the Miners to be Texas’ associate head coach under Beard after the 2021 season.

The ties between the programs don’t stop there. Americas High School graduate Tristen Licon played at UT as a graduate transfer in 2021-22 and is now likely to be a graduate assistant for the Longhorns in the 2022-23 season. His best friend and former teammate at Sul Ross, Giles Gilliam, is now a graduate assistant at UTEP under Golding.

Historically, UTEP and Texas have met six times, with each side winning three times. The Miners are 3-0 in El Paso; the Longhorns are 2-0 in Austin and 1-0 at neutral sites. The last meeting between the two was on Dec. 29, 1991, a 92-88 Miners win in the Sun Carnival Classic in El Paso.

Details and exact dates for the 2022 clash are still being ironed out, but it’s something for both fanbases to look forward to come November.