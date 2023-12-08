EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two days after he was officially introduced as UTEP’s 27th head football coach, Scotty Walden’s first coaching staff with the Miners is starting to come together.

A source close to the situation confirmed to KTSM on Friday that Louisiana Tech co-offensive coordinator Jake Brown would be coming to El Paso to be UTEP’s offensive coordinator in 2024. The Athletic was the first to report the move.

Brown leaves one Conference USA school for another, after two years with the Bulldogs as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. In 2023, the LA Tech offense was among the conference leaders in passing plays over 10 yards (2nd, 123), 20 yards (2nd, 46) and 30 yards (3rd, 22).

The Bulldogs eclipsed 300 yards passing four times during the 2023 season, highlighted by a 419-yard passing performance against Sam Houston.

Brown has coached all over Texas at the collegiate level, with stops at TCU, Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin, as well as West Texas A&M. He’s also coached major high school programs in the state of Texas, including Lake Travis, Arlington Martin and Midlothian.

Brown is not the only new staff member that sources have told KTSM will be joining Walden in El Paso. Walden said on Wednesday that much of his staff from Austin Peay would be coming to UTEP.

Thus far, sources have told KTSM that Austin Peay defensive coordinator J.J. Clark; co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Jared Kaster; co-offensive coordinator/wide receiver coach Lanear Sampson; tight ends coach Jajuan Dulaney; linebackers and co-Special Teams coordinator Seth McDonald; and Director of Operations Robbie Matos would be joining Walden at UTEP, though it’s currently unclear if those will be all of their exact roles at UTEP.