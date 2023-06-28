EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After starring for UTEP and Xavier at the collegiate level, former Miners guard Souley Boum appears to be getting his shot to impress NBA executives.

Boum went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but posted a photo on his Instagram story from the Sacramento Kings practice facility on Wednesday night.

A source told KTSM that Boum will be playing for the Kings at the NBA Summer League July 7-17 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Boum was at UTEP for four seasons (2018-2022) after transferring in from the University of San Francisco after one year in 2018. He starred for the Miners during his time in El Paso, leading Conference USA in scoring in 2021-22.

After helping UTEP to its first postseason appearance in seven years at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, Boum elected to transfer to Xavier for his final year of eligibility.

It proved to be a fantastic decision, as Boum was a First-Team All-Big East selection and helped lead Xavier to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6’3 guard will now get the opportunity to prove himself at Summer League, in hopes of playing his way on to an NBA roster for training camp in the fall, or even a G League spot.