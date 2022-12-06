DALLAS — UTEP’s kicker Gavin Baechle, right tackle Jeremiah Byers and defensive end Jadrian Taylor were announced to the 2022 All-Conference USA first team, while defensive end Praise Amaewhule, running back Deion Hankins, linebacker Tyrice Knight and long snapper Angelo Tejada were named to the second team as selected by the league’s 11 head football coaches, and announced by league officials on Tuesday.
The seven combined student-athletes on the all-conference team are the most since UTEP had nine players named to the 2006 All-C-USA team (six first team, two second team, one third team). UTEP was one of three programs (LA Tech, Middle Tennessee and UAB) to place three players on the first team. UTSA had the most combined first and second team members with 11, followed by UAB with 10, UTEP with seven, and North Texas and WKU with six apiece.
Amaewhule, Baechle, Byers, Hankins, Knight, Taylor and Tejada are joined by All-C-USA honorable mention recipients safety Dennis Barnes, punt returner Marcus Bellon, left tackle Steven Hubbard, safety Kobe Hylton, right guard Elijah Klein, left guard Justin Mayers, center Andrew Meyer, defensive tackle Kelton Moss, punter Joshua Sloan, defensive tackle Keenan Stewart, wide receiver Tyrin Smith and linebacker Cal Wallerstedt.
Baechle concluded his career as one of the top kickers in program history. The McKinney, Texas, product leads C-USA with 22 field goals, and ranks fourth nationally. Baechle’s 91.7 percent (22-24) leads C-USA while rating second in FG attempts. Baechle concluded his career as UTEP’s all-time leader with 58 made field goals. While his 22 consecutive makes are also a school record. Baechle’s 22 makes in ‘22 is a career high while it ranks second all-time for a single season in school history. Baechle’s 97 points ranks fifth, and his 8.1 points per game checks in third in C-USA. Other Baechle’s highlights included the walk-off, game-winning field goal to beat Florida Atlantic and driving a career-long 54-yard make through the uprights at no. 9 Oklahoma on national television. Baechle finished 31-for-31 on extra point attempts in 2022 and ended his career at 110-of-111 on PATs. Baechle’s 99.1 percent ranks no. 1 all-time in program history.
Byers started all 12 games at the right tackle position. The product of Austin, Texas, started in 30 games, playing in 34 during his career at UTEP. The redshirt-sophomore helped anchor an offensive line that helped the rushing offense average over 167 yards per game and place fifth in the league. The Miners produced two running backs to rush for 700+ yards, while UTEP rushed for 14 touchdowns. His efforts helped the offense gain over 400 yards in six games, tallying 500+ yards in two of those contests. UTEP rushed for 252 yards at Charlotte, added 234 against FAU, amassed 335 yards versus FIU and compiled 253 at UTSA.
Taylor made national news when he scooped up a fumble and dashed 100 yards for a touchdown at Charlotte on Oct. 1. Taylor leads C-USA with 9.5 sacks while ranking tied for ninth in FBS. Taylor concluded his career by producing 42 tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss (74 yards), four pass breakups, four hurries and a forced fumble, starting in all 12 games. Taylor totaled 3.0 sacks at Charlotte while he registered a career-high eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and recorded a pair of sacks against FAU. The Lufkin, Texas, product tallied four tackles and a sack at no. 9 OU, and registered sacks against LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, FIU (0.5) and UTSA. Taylor wrapped up his career ranked with 16.0 sacks and is tied for fourth in program history.
Amaewhule, a three-time member of the all-conference team, tallied 25 tackles with 2.0 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, a team-high eight QB hurries and two pass breakups. The Katy, Texas, product currently has 17.5 career sacks, ranking second in program history. He needs 3.0 to break the program’s all-time mark. The redshirt-junior tallied a season-high seven tackles and added a sack against MT. He added his second sack of the season at Rice the next week.
Hankins was second on the team with a career-high 701 yards rushing. The El Paso product averaged a career-best 5.0 yards per carry on a career-most 140 rushing attempts. The redshirt sophomore scored three touchdowns on the ground and added 42 yards on four receptions. Hankins rushed for a career-high 138 yards on 17 carries (8.1 avg.) against FAU, while adding a career-long 72-yard dash that sparked the UTEP offense against the Owls. Hankins rambled over defenders for 112 yards on 20 attempts (5.6 avg.) at Charlotte. Hankins rushed for touchdowns at New Mexico, at LA Tech and at Rice. Hankins added an 86-yard effort on 21 carries in UTEP’s upset win over Boise State. Hankins has two years left of eligibility and has scored 18 rushing touchdowns during his career. Hankins ranks in the top 10 in leading rushers in C-USA. Hankins came on strong in the final eight games, rushing for 622 yards (77.8 yards per game).
Knight tied for the team lead with 95 tackles while ranking tied eighth in C-USA in total tackles. Knight averaged 7.9 tackles per game, placing tied seventh in the league. The product of Lakeland, Fla., added a 13-yard fumble return at Charlotte for his first career touchdown. Knight also tallied 6.5 tackles for loss (23 yards), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack and his second career interception. The redshirt-junior has produced 251 career tackles in 33 games played (7.6 per game). Against the 49ers, Knight added seven tackles and a sack (nine-yard loss). Knight recorded four double-digit tackle contests. His season best was 14 stops at New Mexico, while he opened the campaign with 11 tackles against North Texas. Knight tallied 10 tackles against MT, and responded with 12 more at Rice the next week. Knight intercepted a pass against rival NM State.
Tejada started all 12 games as the long snapper and is the first UTEP long snapper to be named all-conference since 2011 (Matt Camilli). The San Antonio, Texas, product has played in 33 career games. Tejada registered a tackle on special teams at no. 9 Oklahoma. The sophomore was part of a special teams’ unit that averaged over 44 yards a punt, while opponents didn’t block one punt. The Miners were a perfect 31-of-31 on PATs and 22-of-24 on field goals.
Barnes tied for the team lead with six pass breakups in 12 games started. The senior added 43 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss a QB hurry and a blocked kick. The Jefferson City, Mo., product tallied two pass breakups and four tackles during UTEP’s upset win over Boise State. Barnes concludes his career with 124 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack and two interceptions.
Bellon produced multiple highlights in his first season with the Miners. The Truckee, Calif., product, and transfer from Santa Barbara College, returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown that put UTEP up 20-10 and led to an eventual upset win over Boise State. Bellon also tallied a 52-yard scoring reception at LA Tech. Overall, Bellon returned 17 punts for 100 yards, while adding 83 yards on five receptions.
Hylton made an immediate impact in his first season with the Miners. The Snellville, Ga., product ranked third on the team with 91 tackles in all 12 games started. Hylton added 10.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, three pass breakups, five QB hurries, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. The transfer from Louisiana recorded a season-high 10 tackles twice (at UNM, at LA Tech). Hylton tallied nine tackles and a trio of hurries at Charlotte.
Hubbard, Klein, Mayers, Meyer rounded out the remainder of the starting five of the offensive line to earn all-conference recognition. Hubbard started the last 10 games, while Klein and Mayers started all 12 contests. Meyer played in all 12 games, starting in 11. Their efforts in the trenches helped the offense gain over 400 yards in six games, while tallying 500+ yards in two of those contests. UTEP rushed for 252 yards at Charlotte, added 234 against FAU, amassed 335 yards versus FIU and tallied 253 at UTSA.
Moss, earning an honorable mention for the second straight season, started in 11 games in 2022, while starting in all 31 games played in his career. The Jonesboro, La., product totaled 33 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss (17 yards), 1.5 sacks and four hurries. Moss recorded a sack against FIU, while gathering a season-high four tackles at UTSA. The senior concluded his career with 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Sloan ranked fourth in C-USA with a 44.4 average on 45 punts (1,998 yards). The Melbourne, Australia, native added a career-long punt of 64 yards against rival NM State. The sophomore made a dramatic improvement on his punting average, after a 39.1 mark in 2020 and 40.1 in 2021. Sloan averaged 49.7 yards on six punts (season-high 298 yards) against the Aggies, while averaging 49.4 against MT.
Stewart, earning an honorable mention for the second straight season, tallied 23 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. The redshirt-junior has produced 92 tackles with 17.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks for loss during his career. Stewart registered a 0.5 sack against FIU, and tallied a season-high seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against Middle Tennessee.
Smith became only the eighth Miner in program history to produce a 1,000-yard season, gaining 1,039 yards in his second season with UTEP. Smith is only one of three C-USA players to gain over 1,000 yards. Smith added 71 receptions, becoming only the fourth Miner to tally 70+ receptions during a single season. His 1,039 yards is ranked seventh best all-time in a single season at UTEP, while his 71 catches rate third best during a single campaign. Smith produced four 100-yard games, that led off with a 127-yard performance in the season opener, while he compiled a career-high 183 yards on eight receptions at New Mexico. Smith recorded a career-high 10 catches for 117 yards and a score against MT. Smith scored touchdowns against North Texas, NM State, at Charlotte (two), Middle Tennessee, FIU, and UTSA. Smith registered 71 yards on eight receptions at no. 9 OU.
Wallerstedt, who started the season as the fourth-string linebacker, tied for the team lead with 95 tackles, while ranking second on the squad with 8.0 sacks. The Harrisburg, N.C., product led the Miners with 14.5 tackles for loss (52 yards), while rating second in C-USA. Wallerstedt saw his first real action at the linebacker position on the big stage at no. 9 OU. Wallerstedt tallied 1.0 sack with five tackles. Wallerstedt led the Miners with nine tackles in a win over rival NM State, while he registered a career-high 2.0 sacks at New Mexico. Against FAU, he recorded his first career double-digit tackle performance with 11 stops. He amassed a career-high 14 tackles against MT to go along with 2.0 sacks. Wallerstedt added 10 tackles at Rice. Wallerstedt totaled 51 tackles the last five games of the season (10.2 tackles per game).
First Team
OFFENSE
QB: Frank Harris, UTSA
RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB
RB: Larry McCammon III, Florida Atlantic
WR: Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
WR: Malachi Corley, WKU
WR: Tre Harris, LA Tech
TE: Var’Keyes Gumms, North Texas
OL: Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
OL: Manase Mose, North Texas
OL: Jeremiah Byers, UTEP
OL: Sidney Wells, UAB
OL: Kadeem Telfort, UAB
DEFENSE
DE: Jadrian Taylor, UTEP
DT: Brandon Brown, UTSA
DT: Keivie Rose, LA Tech
DE: Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee
LB: KD Davis, North Texas
LB: Noah Wilder, UAB
LB: JaQues Evans, WKU
DB: Clifford Chattman, UTSA
DB: Corey Mayfield Jr., UTSA
DB: Ridge Texada, North Texas
DB: Starling Thomas V, UAB
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Gavin Baechle, UTEP
P: Kyle Ulbrich, Middle Tennessee
LS: Brody Butler, Middle Tennessee
KR: Kaylon Horton, North Texas
PR: Smoke Harris, LA Tech
Second Team
OFFENSE
QB: Austin Reed, WKU
RB: Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
RB: Deion Hankins, UTEP
WR: De’Corian Clark, UTSA
WR: Joshua Cephus, UTSA
WR: Grant DuBose, Charlotte
TE: Joshua Simon, WKU
OL: Will Rykard, UAB
OL: Shea Baker, Rice
OL: Brendan Bordner, Florida Atlantic
OL: Gunner Britton, WKU
OL: Quincy McGee, UAB
DEFENSE
DE: Praise Amaewhule, UTEP
DT: Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic
DT: Fish McWilliams, UAB
DE: Amir Siddiq, Charlotte
LB: Mazin Richards, North Texas
LB: Jamal Ligon, UTSA
LB: Tyrice Knight, UTEP
DB: Teldrick Ross, Middle Tennessee
DB: Grayson Cash, UAB
DB: Kahlef Hailassie, WKU
DB: Myles Brooks, LA Tech
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jared Sackett, UTSA
P: Lucas Dean, UTSA
LS: Angelo Tejada, UTEP
KR: Smoke Harris, LA Tech
PR: Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
Honorable Mention:
QB: Austin Aune, North Texas
QB: Chase Cunningham, Middle Tennessee
QB: Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
QB: Grayson James, FIU
RB: Marquis Crosby, LA Tech
RB: Brenden Brady, UTSA
RB: Kevorian Barnes, UTSA
RB: Frank Peasant, Middle Tennessee
RB: Kye Robichaux, WKU
WR: Tyrin Smith, UTEP
WR: Daewood Davis, WKU
WR: Trea Shropshire, UAB
WR: Bradley Rozner, Rice
WR: Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
WR: Elijah Spencer, Charlotte
WR: LaJohntay Wester, Florida Atlantic
WR: Tejhaun Palmer, UAB
WR: Jyaire Shorter, North Texas
TE: Jake Roberts, North Texas
TE: Oscar Cardenas, UTSA
TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU
TE: Jack Bradley, Rice
TE: Izaiah Gathings, Middle Tennessee
OL: Rusty Staats, WKU
OL: Ernesto Almaraz, UTSA
OL: Andrew Meyer, UTEP
OL: Quantavious Leslie, WKU
OL: Kevin Davis, UTSA
OL: Walker Baty, UTSA
OL: Ashton Gist, Charlotte
OL: Nick Weber, Florida Atlantic
OL: Carson Bruno, LA Tech
OL: Joshua Mote, LA Tech
OL: Jacob Peace, FIU
OL: Vincent Murphy, WKU
OL: Clay Servin, Rice
OL: Justin Mayers, UTEP
OL: Terrell Haynes, UTSA
OL: Jordan Palmer, Middle Tennessee
OL: Matthew Trehern, UAB
OL: Elijah Klein, UTEP
OL: Steven Hubbard, UTEP
OL: Dakota White, LA Tech
OL: Bert Hale, LA Tech
DE: Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
DE: Nick Booker-Brown, UTSA
DE: Markees Watts, Charlotte
DE: Juwuan Jones, WKU
DE: Zaylin Wood, Middle Tennessee
DE: Trey Schuman, Rice
DE: Drew Tuazama, UAB
DT: Kelton Moss, UTEP
DT: Keenan Stewart, UTEP
DT: Brodric Martin, WKU
DT: Isaiah Forte, UAB
DT: Joe Evans, UTSA
DT: Marley Cook, Middle Tennessee
DT: Davon Strickland, FIU
LB: Trey Moore, UTSA
LB: Derrick Smith, WKU
LB: Trevor Harmanson, UTSA
LB: Cal Wallerstedt, UTEP
LB: Gaethan Bernadel, FIU
LB: Josh Pearcy, Rice
LB: Shaun Peterson Jr., FIU
LB: Donovan Manuel, FIU
LB: Tyler Taylor, UAB
DB: Decorian Patterson, Middle Tennessee
DB: Tra Fluellen, Middle Tennessee
DB: Nicktroy Fortune, UTSA
DB: Kobe Hylton, UTEP
DB: DeShawn Gaddie, North Texas
DB: Teja Young, Florida Atlantic
DB: Kaleb Oliver, WKU
DB: Geo Howard, Charlotte
DB: Jaylen Key, UAB
DB: Armani Adams, Florida Atlantic
DB: Logan Wilson, North Texas
DB: Dennis Barnes, UTEP
DB: Willie Roberts, LA Tech
DB: Upton Stout, WKU
DB: Keondre Swoopes, UAB
DB: Dadrian Taylor, UTSA
DB: Jordan Dunbar, Rice
K: Ethan Mooney, North Texas
K: Brayden Narveson, WKU
K: Zeke Rankin, Middle Tennessee
P: Kyle Greenwell, UAB
P: Tom Ellard, WKU
P: Daton Montiel, FIU
P: Riley Thompson, Florida Atlantic
P: Joshua Sloan, UTEP
LS: J.P. Hadley, North Texas
LS: Jake Bowman, WKU
LS: Cole Kizziah, UAB
LS: Caleb Cantrell, UTSA
LS: Nicholas Marino, Florida Atlantic
KR: Chris Carpenter, UTSA
KR: Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte
KR: Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
KR: Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
PR: Marcus Bellon, UTEP
PR: LaJohntay Wester, Florida Atlantic
PR: Joshua Cephus, UTSA