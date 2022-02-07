DENTON, Texas (KTSM) – Souley Boum (game-high 20 points) and Jamal Bieniemy (17 points) combined for 37 points, UTEP shot 54.5 percent from the floor, but North Texas — the top team in Conference USA — pulled away in the second half to beat the Miners, 66-58, at the “Super Pit” in Denton on Monday.

The loss snaps the Miners’ (14-9, 7-4 C-USA) six-game win streak, while the Mean Green (17-4, 10-1 C-USA) have now won nine in-a-row.

Tydus Verhoeven chipped in with eight points, and Alfred Hollins totaled seven points and a team-high five rebounds off the bench. UTEP was hindered by 19 turnovers, leading to 21 points for North Texas.

“Turnovers were the difference in the game, but I want to say that I’m just so proud of our guys,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “It was just tremendous fight. We came into a hostile environment and played the league-leading team and we had some chances there. We played hard. I’m really proud of the fight.”

UTEP remains in fourth place in Conference USA’s West Division, one game back of LA Tech (17-6, 8-3 C-USA). The Miners will return home to play host to Marshall at 1 p.m. MT on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game will be streamed live on C-USATV.

UTEP goes down fighting at C-USA West Division leader North Texas. @BucketsForSale_ scores 20 and Jamal Bieniemy adds 17 as the Miners shoot 55 percent from the floor#PicksUp pic.twitter.com/L6t5nNsCXl — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) February 8, 2022

