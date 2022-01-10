SDSU transfer Ché Evans logs first practice with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly a month after announcing his plans to transfer from San Diego State to UTEP, Ché Evans logged his first practice with the Miners on Monday.

Evans, a former 3-star prospect out of high school, played in 10 games with SDSU during the 2020-2021 season. The 6-foot-6 forward entered the transfer portal on Nov. 18 and committed to the Miners on Dec. 14. He arrived on campus last week.

The question remains eligibility. UTEP head coach Joe Golding says Evans is currently ineligible to play in games, and it’s unclear if he’ll become eligible this spring as a midseason transfer. Regardless of his status, there is some ground to be makeup as the new guy on the roster.

“Obviously he’s completely lost right now. He has no idea what’s going on, and it’s going to take some time,” said Golding. “We need to get him back in shape after not doing much for the past couple months, and then he has to learn some things and how we do things here. It’s good to have an extra body — a live body at practice — and he’s going to be really good on the scout team for a while. We are excited about that. I think the best part, whether he plays or not, is that we have him on campus the next two or three months with our team. I would think next year that would give him a head start.”

Miner notes

UTEP guard Christian Agnew, who has missed the last two games due to COVID protocols, has a chance to play on Thursday at Charlotte. Golding says Agnew must test negative before making the trip with the team on Wednesday, but is hopeful that could happen in the next 48 hours.

UTEP guard Jamal Bieniemy was limited at practice on Monday, something Golding says was strictly precautionary.