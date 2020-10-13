Saturday’s UTEP football game to feature halftime fireworks

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Saturday’s University of Texas at El Paso football game versus Southern Miss will feature a halftime firework show, according to UTEP officials.

The Miners and the Golden Eagles will square off at 5:30 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. UTEP is 2-0 at home this season. Saturday’s game represents the Miners’ C-USA home opener.

“We would like to thank GECU for being such a tremendous partner and for enhancing our game day experience by bringing fireworks to the game on Saturday,” said UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter.

To purchase tickets, visit www.utepminers.com/tickets, call 747-UTEP or email tickets@utep.edu.