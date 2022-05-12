EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball has announced the signing of Northern Colorado transfer Sabine Lipe, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Thursday. Lipe will have one year of eligibility left for the Miners.

Lipe previously played for the Miners from 2018-21 before spending one season at Northern Colorado. She helped lead the Bears to the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament this past season.

A profile on Lipe and a quote from Baker follows below.

Sabine Lipe

Northern Colorado

Liepaja, Latvia (Liepajas 15 Vidusskola)

5-9, Guard

Senior

Played at Northern Colorado during the 2021-22 campaign … saw action in 28 games with nine starts, averaging 16.4 minutes per game … knocked down 27-of-32 free throws attempted … averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game … a part of a team that advanced to the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament … grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds in back-to-back games in the tournament against Idaho State (3/8/22) and vs. Northern Arizona (3/9/22) … previously spent three seasons at UTEP from 2018-21, taking the floor in 67 games while averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game … led the Miners by hitting 81.8 percent of her free throws attempted as a junior in 2020-21 … poured in a season-high 14 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists at UTSA (1/30/21) … has scored a career-high 16 points twice in her career, first against Florida Atlantic (3/11/20) with UTEP and then at Montana State (12/2/21) with Northern Colorado … distributed a career-high seven assists at UTSA (1/5/19) as a freshman with the Miners … one of five members of the Conference USA Women’s Basketball All-Academic team in 2021 … named three times to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (2019, 2020, 2021) … three-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medalist (2019, 2020, 2021).

“We are so pleased to bring Sabine Lipe back to UTEP. She is a solid guard that knows our system. She is a player we can trust on the court, and we look forward to watching her ‘blue collar’ work ethic again. She is a special player with a high basketball IQ and she may set the single-season record for charges taken. We know our fan base will welcome Sabine back with open arms because so many enjoyed watching her play. We are so proud of her decision to return home.” – Coach Baker