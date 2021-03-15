Rice sweeps UTEP in straight-sets, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP volleyball (5-6, 4-4 C-USA) lost in straight sets for the first time this season to Rice (13-3, 12-0 C-USA) (13-25, 25-27, 19-25), 3-0, Monday afternoon in Memorial Gym. It was also the first time the Miners have been swept by an opponent this season.

FINAL | Miners lose in three sets to the Owls.



We’re back next week in Ruston, Louisiana, to take on LA Tech.#HardHatHaven ✖️ #PicksUp 💙⛏🧡 pic.twitter.com/wQE5X2DMfD — UTEP Volleyball (@UTEP_VB) March 15, 2021

UTEP had its lowest kill percentage (.045) and kill (29) and assist (27) totals to date this season.

The Miners were up 9-8 when the Owls proceeded to go on a 11-0 run with freshman Izzy Rawlings at the service line. Rice closed out the first set with 15 kills and its highest hitting percentage in a frame in the whole match: .371.

Meanwhile, the Miners hit just .094 in the first set.

UTEP put itself in position to win the second set after evening the score, 24-24, from being down 21-16. Junior setter Kristen Fritsche led a 4-0 run at the service line to take the lead 25-24. Rice Head Coach Genny Volpe made a key substitution to bring junior Tia Grippo to the service line which resulted in two Owl points and the set victory, 27-25.

The Miners committed 12 attack errors and had just six kills in the third and final set, 25-19.

NOTABLE STATS

Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Jones led UTEP with nine kills; sophomore outside hitter Alianza Darley added five kills with a team-high .400 attack percentage.

Junior outside hitter Paulina Perez Rosas logged her sixth double-digit dig performance (14) of the season.

NEXT UP FOR THE MINERS

UTEP volleyball travels to Ruston, La., to take on Louisiana Tech (1-17, 0-10 C-USA) for its final road trip of the season before the Conference USA Tournament. The Miners have won their last two outings versus the Bulldogs in three and four sets, respectively.