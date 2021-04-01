Report: UTEP’s Rodney Terry “possible” candidate to join Chris Beard’s staff at Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been an interesting week for the UTEP men’s basketball program and the weekend could get even more interesting.

Chris Beard is leaving his post at Texas Tech to become the head coach at Texas, his alma mater. Beard, who will be introduced at Texas in Austin on Friday, is wasting no time assembling his coaching staff. Chris Ogden, a sitting head coach at UT Arlington, will return to Texas to become an assistant coach under Beard. According to Chip Brown of Horns247, UTEP head coach Rodney Terry is listed as a “possible” candidate to join Beard’s staff at Texas as well.

Terry was an assistant at Texas from 2002-2011 before leaving to take the head coaching job at Fresno State. Beard, Terry, and Ogden all served as Longhorn assistants under Rick Barnes before going their separate ways.

Terry, who received a contract extension earlier this year through 2024, is 37-48 in three seasons at the helm for the Miners. UTEP went 12-12 last season and have seen four players enter the transfer portal within the last week. It also remains unclear if their star player, Bryson Williams, will be returning to the team for another season or if he will turn pro.

Terry’s buyout is a single lump sum of $500,000, which must be paid in full within 30 days of him leaving the program. KTSM has reached out to Terry directly for comment, but he has yet to respond.