EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Perhaps the greatest player in the history of UTEP basketball finally has a place at the table of basketball immortals.

Tim Hardaway, the UTEP legend who played for the Miners under Don Haskins from 1985-1989, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The class will officially be announced on Saturday at the men’s Final 4 in New Orleans. Hardaway joins Haskins (1997), Nate Archibald (1991), Nolan Richardson (2014) and the 1966 national championship team as former Miners in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Sources: Tim Hardaway – a five-time NBA All-Star whose No. 10 is retired in Miami – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Hardaway was one of the most exciting players in college basketball during his time at UTEP and his trademark crossover move, dubbed the “UTEP 2-step,” went with him throughout his 15-year NBA career.

Hardaway led the Miners to the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons in El Paso and carried UTEP to first round March Madness wins in 1987 and 1989. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 assists per game over the course of his four years in El Paso, but was electric as a senior, as he put up 22 points and 5.4 assists per night.

After his time with the Miners, Hardaway was drafted in the first round, 14th overall, by the Golden State Warriors and almost immediately became a huge part of the Warriors’ “Run-TMC” lineup, alongside Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

In honor of Tim Hardaway getting inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, here’s one of his most iconic games as a member of @UTEPMBB: the 1989 NCAA Tournament win over LSU when he scored 31 points. pic.twitter.com/kWyIWP2Avt — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 31, 2022

A five-time NBA All-Star, Hardaway was an All-NBA 1st team selection in 1997 with the Miami Heat and made 2nd team All-NBA three times (1992, 1998, 1999).

In his 15-year NBA career, Hardaway played for the Warriors, Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. He had career averages in the NBA of 17.7 points and 8.2 assists per game. When he retired, he ranked 11th all-time in career assists in the NBA. Now, he ranks 18th in that category.

Hardaway also won a Gold Medal with the United States’ 2000 Olympic Team in Sydney, Australia. His number 10 is retired by both UTEP and the Miami Heat.