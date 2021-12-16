Report: UTEP football to play at Tennessee in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will be heading back to Rocky Top in 2024 to play Tennessee, according to a report.

A Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to the Knoxville News Sentinel on Thursday that the Miners will come to Knoxville to play the Volunteers in 2024. It’s the second time since 2018 that UTEP will play Tennessee.

According to the newspaper, the game will be played on Nov. 23, 2024, at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will reportedly pay UTEP $1.6 million to make the trip to Rocky Top.

Per this report, a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed that UTEP will play at Tennessee on Nov. 23, 2024. The Volunteers will pay UTEP $1.6 million to come to Neyland Stadium. https://t.co/Jx3NQFJRjM — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 17, 2021

The Miners are 0-3 all-time against Tennessee, most recently losing to the Volunteers in 2018, 24-0. Tennessee also beat UTEP 26-16 in 1986 and 56-0 in 1990.

UTEP finished the 2021 season 7-5 and will play Fresno State in the PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. MT in Albuquerque. The game will air on ESPN.

Tennessee also finished the 2021 campaign at 7-5. The Volunteers will face Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at 1 p.m. MT on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tenn.