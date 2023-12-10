EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s newest head football coach continues to construct his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that UTEP will hire Jourdan McNeill as the new running backs coach. Thamel also reported that UTEP is set to hire Chris Jones as the new defensive line coach.

Source: UTEP is hiring Jourdan McNeill as the new running backs coach and Chris Jones as the new defensive line coach. Both worked with new UTEP coach Scotty Walden at Austin Peay. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2023

Both Jones and McNeill worked with Walden at Austin Peay. They aren’t the only names coming to UTEP from Austin Peay.

Thus far, sources have told KTSM that Austin Peay defensive coordinator J.J. Clark; co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Jared Kaster; tight ends coach Jajuan Dulaney; linebackers and co-Special Teams coordinator Seth McDonald; and Director of Operations Robbie Matos would be joining Walden at UTEP, though it’s currently unclear if those will be all of their exact roles at UTEP.

A source close to the situation confirmed to KTSM on Friday that Louisiana Tech co-offensive coordinator Jake Brown would be coming to El Paso to be UTEP’s offensive coordinator in 2024. The Athletic was the first to report the move.