Report: Former Illinois State star Keith Fisher commits to UTEP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 2020-21 season just ended, but Rodney Terry and UTEP already have a new player committed for the 2021-22 season.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports’ former Illinois State star Keith Fisher has pledged allegiance to the Miners. Rothstein’s report hit social media on Sunday. Fisher will join the Miners as a graduate transfer.

Fisher opted out of the 2020-21 season and did not play a game for Illinois State. However, in 2019-20, he averaged 9.6 points and 6 rebounds per game in his lone season on the court for the Redbirds.

A California native, Fisher began his career at San Jose State, averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2017-18 for the Spartans.

Fisher could fill a big void for UTEP should star forward Bryson Williams elect to turn pro. Williams has an extra year available to him with the Miners in 2021-22, but if he chooses to instead leave El Paso to play professionally, Fisher provides insurance for the Miners.

UTEP finished the 2020-21 season 12-12, 8-8 in Conference USA play.