Report: Conference USA keeping 8-game league schedule, nonconference games

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While the rest of college football scrambles to fill their 2020 schedules, UTEP’s schedule remains intact — at least for now.

On Thursday, the SEC announced its decision to join the ACC (plus one), Big Ten, and Pac-12 to play conference-only schedules this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only Power Five conference yet to make a similar decision is the Big 12.

UTEP is scheduled to open the season at the Sun Bowl against Texas Tech on Sept. 5. The Miners also play at Texas on Sept. 19. With the Big 12 holding firm, both nonconference games are still in play along with their other two nonconference games — at Nevada (Sept. 12) and another home game against rival New Mexico State (Sept. 26).

This is significant because according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Conference USA is keeping their 8-game league schedule and schools will be permitted to schedule as many nonconference games needed to fill out their schedules. Per the report, schools may also schedule other Conference USA teams as “nonconference” opponents in order to complete their schedules.

Conference USA will keep 8-game league schedule & allow schools to play as many nonconference games as they want, sources told @Stadium. Also, it could be possible for C-USA teams to play each other as "nonconference" opponents if schools need more games, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 30, 2020

Conference USA has not released their plans for the 2020 college football season. Officials at UTEP would not comment on the report.