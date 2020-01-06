Rebstock leaves UTEP for job at Old Dominion

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP defensive backs coach Remington Rebstock has left the program to become the new safeties coach at Old Dominion, the Monarchs announced on Sunday.

Rebstock spent two seasons with the Miners, where he coached current Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham in 2018.

However, Rebstock’s defensive backs intercepted just five passes and allowed defenses to complete over 60 percent of their passes against UTEP in 2019.

Rebstock joins an Old Dominion team that, like UTEP, went just 1-11 in 2019. He’ll look to be a part of the change for the Monarchs moving forward.

With Rebstock’s move, UTEP lost a pair of commitments from the class of 2020 on Sunday. Defensive backs Jayden Goodwin and Ricky Johnson III both announced that they had decommitted from the Miners on Sunday.

Head coach Dana Dimel will now be tasked with finding a replacement for Rebstock, in addition to filling the scholarships vacated by Goodwin and Johnson’s decommitment’s.