EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They did not hear their names called during the 2022 NFL Draft but that doesn’t mean that their dreams of making it to the NFL is over.

On Monday, Former Miners’ running back Quardraiz Wadley and offensive lineman Darta Lee landed invites to NFL rookie minicamps.

Wadley got the opportunity from the Miami Dolphins and Lee got his invite from the Houston Texans.

Wadley played in six games for the Miners lasts season. He collected 139 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 34 carries.

His best season thought came back in 2018 when Kennedale, Texas product rushed for 627 yards and scored seven touchdowns on 123 carries.

Injuries really took a toll on his 2017, 2019, and 2020 seasons but he’ll look but that behind him and make great impression for the Dolphins at the rookie minicamp.

Lee last season started five of the six games he appeared in for the Miners at left tackle. He was a big part of the offensive line that paved the way for a rushing offense that scored 16 touchdowns and ran more than 1,000 yards on the season.

Lee will now look to continue the dream and take his game to the next level at the Houston Texans’ rookie minicamp.