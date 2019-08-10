QB1: Jones taking control of the UTEP huddle

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Dana Dimel named Brandon Jones his Week 1 starter at quarterback earlier this week and Jones is running with the opportunity. The senior continues to gain confidence through fall camp up in the mountains of Ruidoso.

Other news from UTEP training camp: QB Brandon Jones will start the Miners’ season opener on Aug. 31 against Houston Baptist. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 7, 2019

“The coaches and my team believe in me,” said Jones. “That speaks magnitude. They have the courage and the trust in me to go out there and play.”

A year ago, Jones entered fall camp as the third string quarterback. He was forced into duty in 2018 and led the Miners with four passing touchdowns while Ryan Metz and Kai Locksley struggled to stay healthy.

With Locksley now battling legal troubles stemming from his arrest on June 8, Dimel feels that Jones gives the Miners the best chance to win early in the season.

“I’ve always had a lot of confidence in Brandon {Jones},” said Dimel. “He gained a lot of reps and conditioning through the summer. He’s the guy that is most prepared to lead our football team on and off the field right now.”

UTEP plans to ease Locksley back into action, who gives the Miners more of a dual threat under center.

The Miners open the season at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, August 31 against Houston Baptist.