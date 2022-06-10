EUGENE, Ore. (KTSM) – UTEP’s Jevaughn Powell ran to a seventh place finish in the 400 meter finals at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Friday night.

Powell’s finished in 45.81 seconds, a time that was almost a second slower than what he ran at the NCAA West Prelims two weeks ago in Arkansas. Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T won the event for the second year in a row.

Up next for Powell, he’ll try to qualify for the World Championships for his native country of Jamaica.

“This is my first year out here running the 400 (at the national championships). It’s a good feeling,” said Powell. “This prepares me for the World Championships. I just want to go to Jamaica, make the team and take it from there.”

By finishing seventh, Powell was named a first team All-American. Powell is the first Miner since Bert Cameron (1983) to earn first team All-American honors in the men’s 400. Powell is also the first Miner since 2017 (Emmanuel Korir – 800m) to earn first team All-American honors.

“Jevaughn closed out a tremendous outdoor season here in Eugene today,” UTEP Head Coach Mika Laaksonen said. “His start for the race was bit timid today, but his first team All-American title as a sophomore is an impressive accomplishment. I’m hoping this one is the first of many more to follow. Congrats to Jevaughn and his coach Davian Clarke.”

Elsewhere on the track, former Franklin star Omajuwa Etiwe anchored the 4x400m relay for Texas A&M, running his best time ever of 45.40 seconds. The Aggies finished fifth in the event.