Parkland product Deion Hankins hoping to make mark for UTEP in 2020

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Two weeks from Saturday, UTEP is slated to open the 2020 season at home. The Miners will host Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 5 at the Sun Bowl.

While UTEP grooms a new starting quarterback in 2020, the running back position appears to be a strength. There’s experienced upperclassmen Quardraiz Wadley and Josh Fields; Wadley redshirted in 2019 with an injury and Fields split time in the backfield last year.

However, the wild card is easily redshirt freshman Deion Hankins. The Parkland Matadors product made his practice debut on Friday after sitting out the first few days in COVID-19 contact tracing protocol, but he spent the offseason working on his craft to make a big impact this fall.

“I think last year I grew as a player and in my mindset,” said Hankins. “So me knowing the plays, I’m able to be more comfortable, go out there with toughness, run with strength, and just be the type of player I know I can be.”

Hankins spent much of quarantine working on his craft, getting bigger, stronger and faster to more easily take the beating coming his way at the running back position. El Paso’s all-time leading rusher played in two games last year, rushing for 41 yards.

Expect a much bigger contribution from Hankins this season.