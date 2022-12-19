EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland High School’s Tyrone McDuffie III is staying close to home for college.

Rated as a three-star prospect, the 6’3, 300-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the hometown UTEP Miners on Monday afternoon.

McDuffie III initially committed to Colorado back in June live on KTSM’s airwaves. However, when Karl Dorrell was fired and Deion Sanders was hired, McDuffie’s scholarship offer was pulled out from under him just two weeks before the Dec. 21 Early National Signing Day.

That’s when UTEP’s recruitment of McDuffie III went into overdrive. Miners head coach Dana Dimel made a point of watching the Parkland product play multiple times during the 2022 regular season and Dimel doubled down on that recruitment once McDuffie III was available.

In the end, McDuffie III chose the Miners over New Mexico State, Texas State, Grambling State and a couple other programs.

The Miners like his size and agility on the offensive line and with the departure of Jeremiah Byers, McDuffie III could play immediately as a true freshman in 2023.

McDuffie III told KTSM that he will officially sign with UTEP on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in a ceremony on Early National Signing Day. Austin High linebacker Jayden Wilson will also sign with New Mexico that day.

One of the reasons why the Miners were in need of McDuffie’s services – and why he could play immediately – is that Jeremiah Byers entered the transfer portal.

Byers received offers from over a dozen Power-5 universities upon going into the portal and announced on Monday that he had committed to Florida State.

Byers will have two years of eligibility left with the Seminoles.