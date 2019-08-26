Palmer returns to UTEP to provide guidance to Miners

Year two of the Dana Dimel era at UTEP will officially get underway on August 31 as the Miners host Houston Baptist.

UTEP hopes it can turn things around after going 1-23 the last two seasons and they’ve brought in some outside help during fall camp.

One of those players: former UTEP quarterback Jordan Palmer. He dropped by practice earlier this week to talk to the team. Palmer played four years for the Miners, throwing for over 11,000 yards in his collegiate career.

He was part of a golden era of UTEP football under Mike Price and his message to this crop of Miners was simple: they can do it, too.

“It was just a mentality. The guys believed that we had enough to win and we didn’t give people too much credit when we played against them,” Palmer said. The Texas Tech game that we lost in double OT or whatever, those types of games ended up happening for us and we got to some bowl games and it was that mentality.

“I just wanted the team to know that they have everything that they need, but they have to make a decision on how they’re going to go about their business, instead of waiting for someone to tell them what they can do.”

Palmer played professional football for eight seasons after leaving UTEP, in both the NFL and various minor leagues. These days, Palmer is a quarterback coach and helps train players for the NFL Draft.

UTEP will open the 2019 season at the Sun Bowl on August 31 at 6 p.m. against Houston Baptist.