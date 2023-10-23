DALLAS – UTEP’s Danika Washington and Kalia Kohler earned the ninth 2023 Conference USA Volleyball Player of the Week honors presented by Blenders Eyewear on Monday by the league office.

Washington earned her second Defensive Player of the Week honor and was a dominating force for UTEP as she picked up 11 blocks in back-to-back sweeps over Louisiana Tech, averaging 1.83 blocks per set. On Friday, she compiled five blocks assists and stuffed six more on Saturday. To go along with her strong defensive performance, she also added 15 kills and hit .565 to register 20.5 points for the Miners.

Kohler earned her third Freshman of the Week honor as she put on a big performance averaging 6.00 assists per set in a 6-2 system in a pair of sweeps over Louisiana Tech at home. She led the Miners with a total of 36 assists over the weekend and helped the offense to a .344 hitting percentage. Kohler also recorded three aces and eight digs.



UTEP squares off with Middle Tennessee, Oct. 27-28, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. inside Alumni Memorial Gym.