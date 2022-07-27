EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the feel-good stories of college football in 2021 is back for what it hopes is an encore in 2022.

Fresh off a 7-6 season and a trip to the New Mexico Bowl, UTEP returns a bevy of talent in 2022 and will look to build on the job it did last fall. The Miners begin fall camp Thursday; on Wednesday, Dana Dimel and company attended the Ryan Conference USA Football Kickoff at Globe Life Field in Arlington to preview the season.

Dimel was joined by quarterback Gavin Hardison and defensive end Praise Amaewhule on the final day of the offseason and assessed where his team was at entering training camp.

“Our team is in a good position to have a successful season this year but we can’t take anything for granted. Our guys coming back have to get better and I think they have. We have to develop depth in our football team,” said Dimel.

The Miners began the 2021 season 6-1, eventually finishing with seven wins. That taste of winning is driving UTEP to improve and do even better this fall.

“Moving forward we have a chance to be great. We got a taste of winning and we know what it’s like. Being able to have that winning mindset in the locker room and capitalize off of it will be good for us,” said Amaewhule.

UTEP was picked to finish sixth in the 11-team C-USA in 2022 and Amaewhule and Hardison were both selected to the league’s preseason watch list.

The Miners open fall camp on Thursday afternoon, ahead of their Aug. 27 season opener at the Sun Bowl vs. North Texas.