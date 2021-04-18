North Texas sweeps UTEP softball on senior weekend

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP softball (8-20, 3-9 C-USA) lost game four to North Texas (24-9, 6-2 C-USA), 7-2, to complete the Mean Green’s series sweep of the Miners Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.

Junior utility Kasey Flores knocked in UTEP’s only runs of the game with a two-run homer to center field for her sixth longball of the season.

Sophomore utility Zaylie Calderon tossed four-and-two-thirds innings for the second time in back-to-back days for her longest outings since Feb. 19 against Northern Colorado. Calderon tied a career-high with five strikeouts in her relief appearance.

Calderon owns the lowest ERA and highest strikeout total on the team, now sitting at 4.44 and 34 K’s, respectively, after allowing one earned run today.

Senior infielder Ariana Valles – who was celebrating her Senior Day with a crowd of over 40+ family members in attendance – entered the game as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth inning. Valles worked an eight-pitch at-bat that resulted in a single to center field.

Calderon, redshirt sophomore outfielder Idalis Mendez and senior Bryanna Molina also recorded hits in the contest.

At the plate, North Texas collected their seven runs on nine hits and two UTEP errors. The Mean Green homered twice off the bats of Maia Wark and Tayla Evans.

North Texas’ Hope Trautwein started in the circle, pitching five innings and adding seven K’s to her C-USA-best 146 strikeouts.

UTEP softball travels to Ruston, La., to take on Louisiana Tech (14-22, 4-4 C-USA) in a four-game series featuring two double-headers both with first pitch times of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. MT next weekend.