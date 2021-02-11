No. 4 Oklahoma sets NCAA record with 14 home runs in win at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — No. 4 Oklahoma scored early and often in their 29-0 opening day win over UTEP in the 2021 Miner Invitational at Helen of Troy Field on Thursday. The Sooners set an NCAA record with 14 home runs in the win.

𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀. 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃. 1⃣3⃣ home runs in a game…and counting.



💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣



The latest one courtesy of @kkenzienncole, her first career blast. pic.twitter.com/pJq2KBH1PY — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 11, 2021

The Miners would fall in Game 2 of their double-header against Abilene Christian, 13-6, beginning their season 0-2. Former Eastlake standout, Kasey Flores, went 3-for-4 with her first home run of the season in the loss.

UTEP will conclude their opening weekend with another pair of games against Abilene Christian at 12:30 p.m. and Oklahoma at 3 p.m.