Newcomer Jorell Saterfield pushing to make immediate impact for UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP will have a guard-heavy roster for this upcoming season, and newcomer Jorell Saterfield is already pushing for playing time.

Saterfield, who played his high school basketball just up the street at Mayfield in Las Cruces, started his collegiate career at the junior college level. Playing for former UTEP head coach Billy Gillispie at Ranger College, the 6-foot-4 swing man led the Rangers to the NJCAA Final 4 this past season. Saterfield averaged a team-best 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, all while shooting 47.1 percent from three point range.

“Jorell is getting better everyday. He’s starting to learn how to play on the perimeter,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “He can really shoot the basketball and he’s a great kid — a high character kid.”

UTEP’s backcourt this season is going to consist of Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy, Keonte Kennedy, Christian Agnew, Emmanuel White, Cam Clardy and fellow newcomer Kezza Giffa. Every practice represents competition.

“One thing about me — I love to compete, but I’m also here to learn from them [returning starters],” said Saterfield. “It’s my first year playing Division I and they’ve been here 2-3 years. I’m just trying to learn from them.”

Got my first look at a @UTEPMBB practice under Joe Golding today. High energy and competitive throughout. Here’s the end of a shooting drill featuring Jamal Bieniemy, newcomers @sibley_jamari, @jorell1300 and a few others. pic.twitter.com/cLMLJm19QT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 23, 2021

Since his playing days at Mayfield, Saterfield has put on an upwards of 20 lbs. in muscle and has put in endless hours at the gym. He is fully committed to making an immediate impact in what will be his sophomore season.

“He’s probably the hardest worker in our program,” said Golding. “He’s in the gym all the time — lives in the gym working on his game — and we’re really happy with him.”

At what capacity he’ll play for the Miners is still to be determined, but he was an elite shooter at the JUCO level and is working to translate that to the Division I level.

“My role is to be a shooter,” said Saterfield. “I need to knock down open shots and do what I do best. I’m going to play hard and compete on both ends of the floor.”

UTEP will continue summer workouts this week with the season scheduled to begin Nov. 9.