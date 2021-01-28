Miners with opportunity to make a statement in UTSA series

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball has won three-straight and five of their last eight games to begin Conference USA play. The Miners (8-5, 5-3) can really make a statement with a series sweep of UTSA (2-11, 0-8).

UTEP will host UTSA on Thursday night before before playing the Roadrunners on the road on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off on Thursday at the Don Haskins Center is set for 7 p.m. MT. Saturday’s game at the Convocation Center in San Antonio is slated for 12 p.m. MT.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪 🗞 | UTEP Set for Weekend Series with UTSA



📅 Jan. 28 ➡️ El Paso, TX

📅 Jan. 30 ➡️ San Antonio, TX



🔗 | https://t.co/tr7LYPafen #DBD ✖️ #PicksUp ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/4WHCzciME4 — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) January 28, 2021

GAME INFORMATION

Dates: Jan. 28 (Home) | Jan. 30 (Away)

Location: El Paso, Texas (Thursday) | San Antonio, Texas (Saturday)

Tipoff: 7 p.m. MT (Thursday) | 12 p.m. MT (Saturday)

Video Stream: CUSA.TV (Thursday) | ESPN+ (Saturday)

Audio Stream: UTEP Miners App (Thursday/Saturday) | ESPN 600 El Paso (Saturday)

Radio Talent: Tim Hagerty

BAKER’S BREAKDOWN

“UTSA has not really been healthy all year, but they are a dangerous team. Their style of play is dangerous. They are just an athletic team that causes a lot of problems for you defensively because they play so hard. They really get the ball to the rim and attack you in transition. They are probably one of the better transition basketball teams we will see this year. They are a very dangerous team because their coach has them playing so hard. I anticipate the same thing. It is going to be two really good games on Thursday and Saturday. Their record is not great, but if you look at what they have really done, they have been in games each time. They are just not a team that you can take lightly.”

MINER NOTABLES

UTEP enters the weekend looking to build on a three-game winning streak with previous wins coming over North Texas and Louisiana Tech (2x).

The Miners are also looking to build on a 4-game win streak over UTSA that dates back to the 2018-19 season.

Katia Gallegos leads the Miners offensively with a team-best 15.5 points per game and 4.8 assists per game (Ranks second in C-USA) on the season.

Avery Crouse and Isis Lopes are scoring 9.5 and 8.8 points per game, respectively.

UTEP ranks third In C-USA in field goal percentage (42.3), while the Miners also rank third in the league in steals (103) and fourth in turnovers forced (17.9) entering the weekend.

SCOUTING THE ROADRUNNERS

UTSA enters this weekend’s C-USA series looking to snap a 9-game losing streak, while the Roadrunners are in search of their first win in conference play and first road win on the season (0-6). Adryana Quezada is UTSA’s leading scorer with an average of 15.3 ppg to go along with 10.0 rebounds per game. Karrington Donald leads the team with 53 assists and is averaging 11.8 points. As a team, the Roadrunners are shooting 36 pct. from the field and 23 pct. from behind the arc.

LAST TIME OUT

UTEP recently completed a road sweep over Louisiana Tech with back-to-back wins over the Lady Techsters in Ruston. In the opener, UTEP edged LA Tech, 61-58, while the Miners came back on Saturday to notch a 75-67 win on the road to sweep the series.