Miners tame the Tigers to move to 3-1 on the season, 73-64

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTSM) – Souley Boum poured in a season-best 29 points, Jamal Bieniemy added 18 points, and Alfred Hollins chipped in with 12 points off the bench, as UTEP raced past Pacific 73-64 in a road win on Friday night.

𝓦𝓘𝓝𝓝𝓔𝓡‼️ The Miners improve to 3-1 on the year with a nice effort on the road to emerge victorous at Pacific. pic.twitter.com/BGjdibrRNY — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) November 20, 2021

The Miners trailed by eight midway through the first half before a 16-0 run helped take control of the game. UTEP would not look back from there, improving to 3-1 on the season.

“I thought we really grew up the last couple of days,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “We didn’t get off to a great start, but college basketball is how you handle adversity. We handled it really well tonight. I was proud of our guys. It wasn’t the prettiest thing, but we got it done.”

UTEP dominated the boards, 33-24, and surpassed 70+ points for the fourth consecutive contest, the longest streak to start the year since 2015-16. UTEP shot 45.3 percent (24-53) from the floor, including 10-23 (43.5 percent) from three-point range. Boum was the catalyst in that area with four treys while Bieniemy added three.

“To come up on the road this early and beat a West Coast Conference team is big for us,” said Golding. “We settled down as the game wore on. We can’t solve all the problems in one game, but I thought our guys competed on the boards tonight. That’s improvement from where we were at.”

The Miners will now host the Cerebros Sports Golden Turkey Classic next week. UTEP will open play against UC Riverside on Monday, followed by Florida A&M on Wednesday.