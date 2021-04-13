Miners strike Gold(ing), hire new men’s basketball head coach

Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding yells to his players during the first half of a college basketball game against Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP men’s basketball strikes gold — Joe Golding that is.



After a week’s worth of interviews following former head coach Rodney Terry’s departure to become an assistant at Texas, UTEP has tabbed Golding to be their 21st head coach in program history. He is the program’s 20th hire (Phil Johnson was named interim head coach during the 2017-18 season).

Golding has spent the past 10 years building the Wildcats’ program from the ground up. He helped transition ACU from Division II to Division I in the Southland Conference. Golding went 155-144 as the head coach, including a 24-5 mark this past season. ACU made two NCAA Tournament appearances and posted three consecutive 20-win seasons in Golding’s final three years as the head coach.

“I’m honored and humbled to be the next head coach at UTEP,” said Golding. “Growing up in Midland and West Texas, I know all about the storied history and tradition of the Miner program – the 1966 national championship, the NCAA Tournament appearances, the conference titles and all the tremendous head coaches who have come through the Sun City, including the legendary Don Haskins. I look forward to putting the Miner program back on top in Conference USA.”



The 2019 Southland Conference Coach of the Year was among five finalists for the job at UTEP which included Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang, New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans, Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick, and former UTEP head coach and current Nebraska assistant Doc Sadler.



Golding will look to restore a once prominent program at UTEP that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2010. The Miners haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1992 when they made a run to the Sweet 16. Golding’s first order of business is to retool UTEP’s roster that currently has four players from their 2020-21 roster in the transfer portal. The status of big man Bryson Williams remains unclear, but seems unlikely he will return to the Miners for an extra year of eligibility.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Joe Golding as our new head coach,” said UTEP director of athletics Jim Senter. “He is well-connected in the Lone Star State with deep ties to West Texas. He has built Abilene Christian University into a successful Division I program in the Southland Conference. Coach Golding is highly thought of by his peers and is a defensive-minded coach. His ACU team’s amazing upset of the Texas Longhorns at the NCAA Tournament less than a month ago caught everyone’s attention. We are excited to launch a thrilling new era of Miner Basketball.”



Known as a recruiter and the ultimate motivator, UTEP feels like they have landed one of the top up-and-comers in the business.

GOLDING COACHING HISTORY

Season School Position

2000-01 South Garland HS Assistant Coach

2001-02 Seminole JC Assistant Coach

2002-04 Sachse HS Head Coach

2004-05 Collin County JC Assistant Coach

2005-08 Abilene Christian Assistant Coach

2008-11 Arkansas-Little Rock Assistant Coach

2011-21 Abilene Christian Head Coach

2021-Pres. UTEP Head Coach

HEAD COACHING RECORD

Season School Overall Conference Postseason

2011-12 Abilene Christian 12-16 4-14

2012-13 Abilene Christian 12-14 6-12

2013-14 Abilene Christian 11-20 2-12

2014-15 Abilene Christian 10-21 4-14

2015-16 Abilene Christian 13-18 8-10

2016-17 Abilene Christian 13-16 7-11

2017-18 Abilene Christian 16-16 8-10 CIT First Round

2018-19 Abilene Christian 27-7 14-4 NCAA First Round

2019-20 Abilene Christian 20-11 15-5 Postseason Canceled

2020-21 Abilene Christian 24-5 13-2 NCAA Second Round

Totals 158-144 71-68