Miners set to play at Arizona for second time in three years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second time in three years, the UTEP men’s basketball team will travel to Tucson, Arizona, to battle Arizona at the McKale Center.

The Miners (2-1) and Wildcats (4-0) are meeting for the 93rd time in a series that has been one-sided as of late. The last meeting came back Nov. 14, 2018 in Tucson, a game Arizona won handedly (79-46). The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 62-30.

This year’s matchup was originally scheduled for Nov. 29, but the game had to be rescheduled after a member of the Miners’ basketball program tested positive for COVID-19, forcing UTEP to suspend team activity. The Miners have since returned to action and are looking for their third win of the season.

“We’re excited about the challenge against one of the best programs on the West Coast on their home court,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “I have a lot of respect for Sean [Miller] and what he’s done there during his tenure [as head coach] at Arizona. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

𝙀𝙓𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙀𝘿 for 𝙏𝙊𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙍𝙊𝙒 pic.twitter.com/2i4JbMfIdh — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEP_MBB) December 11, 2020

UTEP is coming off a loss at Saint Mary’s College, 73-61, earlier this week. Souley Boum scored 21 points to lead the squad and ranks first in Conference USA in scoring (26.0 ppg) and free-throw shooting (91.3 percent). Boum is ranked sixth nationally in scoring. Bryson Williams chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds after sitting out most of the first half in foul trouble. The rest of the team struggled to find any offensive output, shooting 37.7 percent from the floor as a team.

Arizona is off to a 4-0 start after defeating CSU Bakersfield, 85-60, on Wednesday. The Wildcats opened the season with a 74-55 win against Grambling on Nov. 27. The Wildcats also chalked up wins against Eastern Washington, 70-67, on Dec. 5 and Northern Arizona, 96-53, on Dec. 7.

Jamarl Baker Jr. leads the Wildcats in scoring with 15.0 points per game, while Jordan Brown paces the team in rebounds per game (7.3). James Akinjo (12.8 ppg), Brown (11.3 ppg) and true freshman Bennedict Mathurin (11.0 ppg) are all averaging double figures.

“We know Arizona is a good team,” said Boum. “They’re a good team in the Pac-12 and we know they’re going to come in ready to compete.”

Arizona head coach Sean Miller is in his 12th season at the helm. Miller directed Arizona to a 21-11 record last season.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network.