EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP men’s basketball team is still hoopin’. The Miners will host Southern Utah in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday at the Don Haskins Center, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

The Miners (20-13) scored their 20th win of the season over Western Illinois in the first round of the tournament on Saturday, their first 20-win season since the 2014-15 campaign. While it wasn’t the main motivation behind accepting a bid to play in a postseason tournament, Joe Golding knows how big a 20-win season is in his first year as the head coach.

“It’s a milestone,” said Golding. “This is a historic program with a ton of rich history and tradition, but 20 wins is tough to get. It’s hard, it’s hard to get there in college basketball at this level.”

The main motivation behind UTEP extending their season didn’t necessarily come from Golding himself, rather, it was a decision that was made collectively by his players to continue their season well into the month of March.

“This was a player-driven decision to play postseason play,” said Golding. “Our players wanted to do it, and I supported them as long as they were 100 percent in.”

“We really wanted to play in this tournament,” said junior guard Souley Boum, who dropped a triple-double (20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in the Miners’ win over Western Illinois on Saturday. “We were heartbroken after the Middle Tennessee game because we felt like we should have won that game. We are coming out here trying to win a postseason championship.”

UTEP will go for win No. 21 against Southern Utah (21-11). The Thunderbirds are a current member of the Big Sky Conference, but will shift over to the Western Athletic Conference next season. Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Game Notes (Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

The UTEP men’s basketball team (20-13) will lock up with Southern Utah (21-11) in the second round of the 2022 Basketball Classic presented by Eracism in a battle of 20+ win teams at 7 p.m. MT Tuesday. The Miners trounced Western Illinois, 80-54, in the first round to secure their first postseason victory since earning runner-up honors in the 2009 CBI. The Thunderbirds advanced in the event with an 83-79 win over Kent State on March 16. The Miners are 12-6 at home on the year, including 3-0 in March, while Southern Utah stands 7-7 on the road. UTEP is shooting for multiple wins in the postseason for the first time since 2009. The victor will advance to the third round with the opponent to be determined.

UTEP IN THE POSTSEASON

UTEP is in first postseason tournament since 2015 (NIT) and 32nd all time. With the 80-54 win over Western Illinois on March 19, they secured their first victory in postseason action since earning runner-up honors at the 2009 CBI. UTEP is now 25-31 in postseason play, winning the NCAA Championship in 1966. It is the first occasion the that Miners are competing in the Basketball Classic. UTEP has previous postseason appearances in 1963 (NCAA), 1964 (NCAA) 1965 (NIT), 1966 (NCAA), 1967 (NCAA), 1970 (NCAA) 1972 (NIT), 1975 (NCAA), 1980 (NIT), 1981 (NIT), 1983 (NIT), 1984 (NCAA), 1985 (NCAA), 1986 (NCAA), 1987 (NCAA), 1988 (NCAA), 1989 (NCAA), 1990 (NCAA), 1992 (NCAA), 1993 (NIT), 1995 (NIT), 2001 (NIT), 2004 (NCAA), 2005 (NCAA), 2006 (NIT), 2008 (CBI), 2009 CBI), 2010 (NCAA), 2011 (NIT), 2014 (CBI) and 2015 (NIT).

GOLDING BACK IN POSTSEASON PLAY

First-year head coach Joe Golding is continuing a personal stretch of postseason run with the Miners’ appearance in the 2022 Basketball Classic presented by Eracism. He directed Abilene Christian to the 2018 CIT and the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2021. There was no postseason basketball in 2020 due to Covid-19. With the win against WIU on March 19, Golding is now 2-3 all time in postseason play. He also previously directed the #14 seed Wildcats to an upset of #3 seed Texas, 53-52, in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 3-0

UTEP is 3-0 all time against Southern Utah, with all three wins coming in El Paso. The Miners claimed the first meeting 65-57, on Feb. 24, 1992. UTEP also defeated the Thunderbirds in the 1993-94 and 1997-98 campaigns at the Don Haskins Center. It is the first postseason match-up with the programs.

GET TO KNOW SOUTHERN UTAH

Southern Utah is 21-11, giving it back-to-back 20+ win seasons for the first time in program history. It is making its third postseason appearance in program history, and sports the second most wins in a year. It earned runner-up honors in the Big Sky with a 14-6 league mark. The Thunderbirds have a balanced, veteran scoring group that features four 1,000+ career scorers (Dre Marin, John Knight III, Maizen Fausett and Harrison Butler). Jones (14.6 ppg-ninth Big Sky), Knight III (14.5-10th Big Sky), Fausett (12.2 ppg) and Marin (11.0 ppg) pace the attack that is putting up 78.5 points per game (first Big Sky/23rd NCAA). The Thunderbirds are also among the league and national leaders for defensive rebounds per game (27.5-second/38th), rebound margin (+4.5-first/47th), field-goal percentage (46.0-fourth/68th), 3-pointers per game (8.4-fourth/81st) and scoring margin (5.5-third/95th). Knight tops the Big Sky in steals per game (2.0-31st NCAA) and field-goal percentage (53.0-58th NCAA) while Fausett cleans up the glass with 8.1 rebounds per contest (fifth Big Sky/67th NCAA). Notable university alumni include David C Houle, who won a US record 68 state championships in HS sports and Keala Settle, who had a featured role in the movie The Greatest Showman.

TRENDING WITH THE TEAM

– The Miners are 15-2 on the season when drilling at least eight 3-point shots. That record includes a school-recording tying 15 makes from distance against Southern Miss in the 87-54 win on Jan. 8. UTEP nearly matched that with 14 at USM on Feb. 19.

– The Miners stand at 16-2 when scoring 70+ points (6-0 getting into the 80’s).

– UTEP sports a mark of 19-5 on the campaign when limiting foes to 72 points or less, including 6-1 when keeping them in the 50’s.

– The Miners are 7-2 in games decided by five points or less.

– UTEP is 19-5 when making at least 40 percent of its shots and 8-1 when the opponent falls shy of that figure. It is also 13-2 when shooting better than foes.

– The Miners are 16-2 when leading with five minutes to play.

– Fifteen of UTEP’s 20 wins of the year have been the come-from-behind variety, including the season-best 13 points overcome against UTSA on Jan. 11. There have been rallies of at least seven points seven times total this season.

HOME COOKING

UTEP has a record of 12-6 at home in 2021-22, aided by ranking second in Conference USA in attendance with an average of 4,701 fans per game. It marks the third straight year that the Miners have won at least 10 home contests.

PEAKING AT THE RIGHT TIME

UTEP is 4-1 in the month of March (4-0 at home) and having won 12 of the past 17 contests overall. The Miners had victories over back-to-back C-USA West Division champion North Texas and C-USA Tournament runner-up LA Tech during that stretch run.

SUCCESS IN YEAR ONE OF GOLDING ERA

– UTEP (20-13) has its first 20+ win season since going 22-11 in 2014-15. It is the 27th 20+win campaign in program history.

– The Miners have their first postseason appearance since 2015 and first postseason win since 2009.

– The Miners finished 11-7 in league play to secure their first winning conference record since forging a mark of 12-6 in 2016-17. That was aided by winning 10 of 14 down the stretch, including halting back-to-back C-USA West Division Champion North Texas’ 15-game winning streak, 70-68, on “Senior Day” on March 5.

– UTEP downed Old Dominion, 74-64, on March 9 for their first victory at the C-USA Championships in five years.

– UTEP’s seven road wins are the most since going 8-2 in 2013-14.

– The Miners had their first winning road record (5-4) in league play since 2016-17.

– UTEP’s five league road wins surpassed its total (four) of such games from the prior three seasons combined.

– The Miners secured their first road win at LA Tech since 2004, at New Mexico since 2009, at ODU since 2015 and at UTSA since 2015. They also secured the first road sweep of the LA Tech and Southern Miss trip in six tries.

– UTEP had a six-game conference USA winning streak (Jan. 15 to Feb. 5), which was its longest since also posting six straight wins in 2016 (2/4-20/16). It marked the fifth winning streak of at least six C-USA games since the Miners joined the league in 2005-06.

ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

Souley Boum (second team) and Jamal Bieniemy (third team) both picked up All-Conference USA accolades as announced by the league office on March 7. Boum led the league in scoring during the regular season while Bieniemy placed ninth. It was Boum’s second straight distinction and the first overall for Bieniemy.

GOING BACK IN TIME (AT UTEP 80, WIU 54, MARCH 19, 2022)

Souley Boum recorded the second triple-double (20 points, career-high tying 12 rebounds and 10 assists) in program history while Keonte Kennedy (22 points, career-high 15 rebounds) notched his second straight double-double to help the UTEP men’s basketball team post a resounding 80-54 victory against Western Illinois in the opening round of the 2022 Basketball Classic presented by Eracism on March 19. The Miners led wire-to-wire in the game, including tallying the first 11 points of the contests. Boum and Kennedy set the tone but they had help with Jamari Sibley (11 points), Alfred Hollins (10 points) and Tydus Verhoeven (10 points) also reaching double digits in scoring for UTEP.

HISTORIC PERFORMANCE

Souley Boum recorded the second triple-double (20 points, career-high tying 12 rebounds and 10 assists) in program history in UTEP’s 80-54 win against Western Illinois in the first round of the 2022 Basketball Classic presented by Eracism. Boum joined former Miner Jason Williams (17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs. Lipscomb, 3/14/06) as the only players in program history to post a triple-double. Both came in postseason play with Williams achieving the feat in the 2006 NIT.

BIG POSTSEASON WIN

UTEP’s 26-point (80-54) win against Western Illinois marked the largest margin of victory for the Miners since they blasted Montana by 30 (90-60) on March 17, 1990 in the NIT.

QUICK HITTERS FROM THE WIU GAME

– The Miners shot 52.5 percent from the floor compared to an opponent season-low 30.6 percent by WIU.

– UTEP had a +17 rebounding margin, aided by its season-best 47 rebounds.

– UTEP piled up 20 assists on 32 made shots and had a 32-22 advantage for points in the paint.

– The Miners held WIU to 4-24 from beyond-the-arc.

– A season-high tying five different Miners hit double figures in scoring.

– Keonte Kennedy’s career-high 15 rebounds were the most by a Miner since Jordan Lathom had 18 vs. Rice on Feb. 23, 2019.

THIS AND THAT

– Souley Boum (19.7 ppg) is on track to become the first Miner since Randy Culpepper (19.3) in 2010-11 to average at least 19 points per game.

– Souley Boum has 12 20+ point outputs the past 17 games and 17 total on the year.

– Keonte Kennedy has reached double figures in scoring in all six games (10/16/16/17/11/22) since his return from an injury that forced him to miss 15 consecutive contests.

– UTEP has had its top three scorers (Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy and Keonte Kennedy) on the court in the same game for five of the past six games, but just 11 times total out of 32 total contests on the season.

ON THIS DATE IN UTEP HISTORY

UTEP defeated Kansas to advance to the Sweet 16 on March 22, 1992.

LOCK DOWN ON DEFENSE

UTEP has kept 18 of its past 30 opponents to at least five points below their scoring average entering the contest, including most recently against Western Illinois on March 10. Those 18 foes have been held to a total of 205 points combined under the expected output, which works out to 11.4 fewer points per game by the opposition across the board. Furthermore, UTEP has only allowed 11 teams to reach the 70’s and just one into the 80’s. The overall affect has been a scoring defense of 66.2 to rank third in C-USA and 82nd in the nation.

GETTING OFFENSIVE

Guards Souley Boum (19.7 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (14.7 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (14.0 ppg) are all putting up at least 13.0 points per game, something that hasn’t happened at UTEP since the 1999-2000 campaign. Boum is currently second in C-USA for scoring while Bieniemy is 11th. Kennedy does not qualify due to only appearing in 18 contests on the season. Tydus Verhoeven (6.7 ppg) Jorell Saterfield (5.9 ppg), Jamari Sibley (5.4 ppg) and Alfred Hollins (5.0) have all contributed at least 5.0 ppg. As a squad the Miners are accounting for 69.2 ppg.

TALKING STARTING LINE-UP COMBINATIONS

UTEP has used 15 starting line-up combinations in 33 games, including four different lineups the past four contests, Overall, 11 different Miners (out of 15 on the roster) have started. Injuries, illnesses and Covid-19 protocols have played a big factor in the mix and match this season. Last year the Miners utilized two starting line-ups with a total of six different players starting on the season. In 2019-20 there were eight, seven in 2018-19, 17 in 2017-18, eight in 2016-17 and 14 in 2015-16.

THAT’S A GOOD MARGIN

UTEP has caused 17+ turnovers 12 times on the year while committing 14 or less on 25 occasions (14 games with 10 or less). Furthermore, the Miners have made the same or fewer amount of turnovers compared to the opposition in 24 of the 33 games this year. The result is a +2.8 turnover margin (second C-USA/38th NCAA). UTEP is making 11.8 turnovers per game (fifth C-USA) while forcing 14.7 (third C-USA/51st NCAA).

TURN IT OVER

UTEP is third in Conference USA and 51st in the country by forcing 14.7 turnovers per game, which is aided by coming up with 7.5 steals per game (fourth C-USA/81st NCAA). Keonte Kennedy (1.9 spg-DNQ in rankings due to not enough games played), Souley Boum (1.8-fourth C-USA/74th NCAA) and Jamal Bieniemy (1.6 spg-10th C-USA) have all been key to leading the charge.

SCORING STREAK

Souley Boum (85), Keonte Kennedy (42) and Jamal Bieniemy (32) and Tydus Verhoeven (26) all have scoring streaks of at least 25 games.

CALLED FREE THROWS FOR A REASON

UTEP is taking care of business at the charity stripe, connecting on 75.9 percentage at the line (third C-USA/32nd NCAA). Three different Miners have hit at least 80 percent from the charity stripe this year (min. 20 attempts). They are Jamal Bieniemy (85.5 percent), Souley Boum (84.8) and Christian Agnew (82.1 percent).

WIN BIG

The Miners have 12 wins by at least eight points, including seven double-digit efforts. UTEP even managed that feat at Old Dominion despite having only having five minutes of action in overtime (W, 78-70 on Jan. 15).

WIN SMALL

UTEP is 7-2 on the year in games decided by five points or less.

NOTHING STOPS SOULEY

2022 All-Conference USA second-team honoree Souley Boum has dealt with both a broken finger on his non-shooting hand (missed one game), Covid-19 protocols (missed two contest) and illness (missed one game) but he has produced all year long. He is pouring in 19.7 ppg (second C-USA/25th NCAA), aided by 20+ point-outings in 12 of the last 17 contests and 17 times total on the season. He has 27 double-digit scoring efforts (in 29 appearances). Boum has done plenty of damage at the free-throw line, making 168 (first C-USA/seventh NCAA) of 198 (first C-USA/22ndth NCAA). He has made at least five free throws in 18 different games while attempting 10+ in eight contests. Boum also has come up with 1.8 steals per game (fourth C-USA/74th NCAA) and dishes out 2.9 assists per game (second on team). He adds 4.6 rebounds per game (tied second on squad).

JB’S WORLD

2022 All-Conference USA third-team member Jamal Bieniemy has played big across the board this season. He leads the team in assists per game (4.0-seventh C-USA) and 3-pointers made (68-ninth C-USA) while rating second in points per game (14.7-11th C-USA) and third in steals per contest (1.6-ninth C-USA). He has 22 double-digit scoring games (in 30 appearances), including a career-high 36-point effort at Rice (Feb. 5) that was the most points by a Miner in 12 years. He has had double-digit scoring streaks of seven (out of the gates) and 11 games, both of which eclipsed his prior best of five. Bieniemy suffered an injury at No. 8 Kansas that caused him to miss the ensuing two tilts. He returned to start every game the rest of the way before missing the contest last time out against Western Illinois on March 19.

KEONTE DOES IT ALL

Keonte Kennedy was having a career year before sustaining an injury against Bradley on Dec. 22 that forced him to miss the first 15 league games. Kennedy returned to action against UAB on Feb. 26 and has put up double figures in all six games since returning to action. He now has a career-long 11-game streak with 10+ points, including back-to-back double-doubles. On the year he leads the team in rebounding (6.5 rebounds per game) and steals (1.9 steals per game- while rating third on the squad in scoring (14.0 points per game) and minutes per game (33.3 mpg).

SATERFIELD FROM DOWNTOWN

Jorell Saterfield has proved to be a threat in his first year as a transfer from Ranger College. That is especially true from 3-point range. He is leading the team in 3-point percentage (min. 30 3FGA), nailing 44.1 percent (49-107). That figure would be third on the Miners’ single-season record list. Roy Smallwood (1999-00, 28-61, 45.9 percent, in 28 GP) holds the record followed by Dale Vanwright (2006-07, 20-45, 44.4 percent in 21 GP). Overall, he is putting up 5.9 points per game (fifth on team) in 21.0 minutes per game.

TYDUS DOING THE DIRTY WORK

Post Tydus Verhoeven is doing a little bit of everything down low for the Miners. He leads the team in offensive rebounds (46) and is second on the squad in blocked shots per game (1.03-12th NCAA) and tied for second in rebounds per game (4.6 rpg). His scoring output has also gone up lately with at least eight points in 10 of the past 14 contests, putting him at 6.7 ppg (fourth on team).

TALKING 30+ POINT GAMES

Souley Boum (32-Marshall, Feb. 13, 32-FIU, Jan. 23) has a pair of 30+ scoring efforts this year. He now has three such scoring bursts in his career, making him one of 11 Miners all time with at least that many. Jamal Bieniemy (36- at Rice, Feb. 2) also has a 30+ point game to his credit, the first of his career.

TALKING 20+ POINT GAMES

Souley Boum has posted 17 games with at least 20+ points this season and 43 in his career between San Francisco (seven-2017-18) and UTEP (36). Jamal Bieniemy has surpassed 20 points six times in 2021-22, tripling his total (two) from last year.

MILESTONE TRACKER

Souley Boum (started at San Francisco) joined the 1,000 point club at UTEP, the first member in five years and 35th overall. He is now up to 1,433 points (ninth all time at UTEP). He needs 10 points to move into eighth and 33 to take over seventh. For his career he boasts a total of 1,827 points while appearing in 121 games (85 at UTEP). He has also made 216 3-pointers, with 169 at UTEP (third all-time at school). He is six 3-pointers shy of taking over second place. Christian Agnew (started at North Alabama) has gone past 900 points for his collegiate career (946) while playing more than 100 games (106), with 47 at UTEP. Jamal Bieniemy (started at Oklahoma) has moved past 900 career points (968) for his college career, including 639 at UTEP. He’s also eclipsed 400 assists (418) for his college career, including 212 helpers at UTEP. He has appeared in more than 100 collegiate games (118), including 53 (all starts) at UTEP. Alfred Hollins (started at Oregon State) has moved beyond 600 career points (658) and surpassed 100 career games played (128). Tydus Verhoeven (started at Duquesne) has more than 400 rebounds (419) for his collegiate career, with the majority at UTEP (313). He has also topped 100 career blocks (138), with 67 at UTEP. Verhoeven is past 100 games played (116), with 90 at UTEP.

CAN’T CATCH A BREAK

Due to injury or illness, the Miners have lost 37 man games this year (Keonte Kennedy-15, Christian Agnew-six, Souley Boum-four, Cam Clardy-three, Tydus Verhoeven-three, Jamal Bieniemy-three, Alfred Hollins-one, Bonke Maring-one and Ze’Rik Onyema-one). No individual has started in every single contest, and UTEP has used 12 different line-up combinations. At least one starter missed a game 20 times total on the year. Additionally, no one on the roster has appeared in every contest.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP

– This is the 101st season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road. Overall, UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

– UTEP is 20-13 in 2021-22, which is the most wins since going 22-11 in 2014-15.

– The Miners returned four starters (Jamal Bieniemy, Souley Boum, Keonte Kennedy and Tydus Verhoeven) and eight lettermen overall. Other returning lettermen are Christian Agnew, Cam Clardy, Gilles Dekoninck and Ze’Rik Onyema. Emmanuel White, who redshirted, also came back.

– UTEP has six newcomers: Kezza Giffa, Alfred Hollins, Kevin Kalu, Bonke Maring, Jorell Saterfield and Jamari Sibley.

– The Miners brought back four of their five leading scorers from 2020-21 in the form of Souley Boum (18.8 ppg), Keonte Kennedy (8.6 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (8.6 ppg) and Christian Agnew (6.1 ppg).

COMING SOON TO EL PASO

JUCO standout Jon Dos Anjos (nationally-ranked Florida SouthWestern State) has signed a national letter of intent to enroll at UTEP and play for the men’s basketball team beginning in 2022-23. Dos Anjos will have two years of eligibility for the Miners. He was a first-team all-league performer for the Bucs in 2020-21, helping them go 18-5 and advance to the semifinals of the FCSAA State Tournament. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing in all 23 games, including 20 starts.

SPORTSCENTER TOP-10 PLAY

Senior Alfred Hollins tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift UTEP to an exhilarating 70-68 win over then Conference USA East Division leader Florida Atlantic at home on Jan. 27. The play went on to gain national notoriety, earning the number three spot for the daily Sports Center top-10 plays list on ESPN’s signature program.

THE COMEBACK AT CHARTWAY

UTEP trailed Old Dominion (Jan. 15) by seven points (63-56), with 77 seconds remaining before tallying the final seven points in regulation to force OT. The Miners went on to claim the 78-70 triumph for one of their most memorable comebacks. The game was also the first of a six-contest winning streak. Here’s the breakdown to force OT before Souley Boum tallied 13 of UTEP’s 15 points in the extra session for the notable win.

GOING BACK IN THE ARCHIVES

After research from local media, members of the athletic department and even the Miners’ passionate fan base (via Twitter), the closest comeback that can be found similar to that was in the 1987 NCAA Tournament at Arizona on March 13, 1987. In that tilt, UTEP trailed by five with 50 seconds left (78-53) before forcing OT on the way to the 98-91 OT win.

MEMORABLE WIN VS SOUTHERN MISS

UTEP blasted Southern Miss, 87-54, on Jan. 8. The 33-point victory was UTEP’s biggest in league play in seven years when it waxed USM by 34 (74-40) on Jan. 10, 2015. The Miners nailed a school-record tying 15 triples, the most by the Miners at home 12 years when they also had 15 against East Carolina on Feb. 13, 2012.

BOUM NAMED C-USA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Souley Boum was named the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Jan. 31. He became the first Miner to be so recognized since Daryl Edwards on Feb. 24, 2020. Boum had the best two-game scoring stretch of his career in helping lead the Miners to a perfect 2-0 record with wins over Florida Atlantic and FIU. He put up 60 points on the weekend (28 vs. FAU) and a season-high 32 points against FIU on 21-of-34 shooting, including 9-18 on 3-point shots.

KALU NETS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

UTEP forward Kevin Kalu was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Dec. 20. He became the first Miner to claim the honor since Jordan Lathon did during the 2018-19 season (Feb. 25, 2019). The Baltimore, Md., product came alive with career highs in points (eight) and assists (two) while adding four rebounds to help hold off upset-minded McNeese, 82-72, on Dec. 16. Kalu played 25 minutes and didn’t miss a shot from the field (2-2) or at the charity stripe (4-4).

GOLDING ERA UNDERWAY

Joe Golding is in his first year at UTEP, and as the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 178-157 in his 11th season as a collegiate head coach, including 20-13 at UTEP. He spent 10 years at ACU (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

GOLDING JOINING AN EXCLUSIVE GROUP

First-year head coach Joe Golding (20-13) is the fourth coach (20 total head coaches) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sidelines. Don Haskins became the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP.

EXPERIENCED STAFF

The Miners have an experienced staff on the sidelines for the 2021-22 season, each of whom are in their first year in the Sun City. Between head coach Joe Golding (22 years), associate head coach Jeremy Cox (30 years) and assistant coaches Butch Pierre (37 years) and Earl Boykins (eight years), the Miner coaching staff has a combined 97 years of coaching experience at 26 different stops along the way at varying levels of competition. Boykins is the least experienced in terms of coaching, but he’s the most accomplished on the court after playing 12 seasons in the NBA.

EXCEEDED PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish 10th overall in Conference USA, but the Miners finished tied for the fifth most wins in league play by forging a mark of 11-7 in its 18 C-USA tilts.