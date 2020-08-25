Miners round out 2020 football schedule with ULM on Sept. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From 12 games, down to nine, and now back 12 — the UTEP football team has a full fall football schedule.

On Friday, the Miners announced home games against Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 5) and Abilene Christian (Sept. 19). Four days later UTEP had has added a road game against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 26. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.

The game will be the first meeting between these two programs and the first of a two-game series with the Warhawks. UTEP will host ULM in a future season to be determined.

“We are looking forward to making the trip to play ULM on Sept. 26,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “They are an up and coming team in the Sun Belt and are coming off a successful campaign last year. We are excited for the opportunity to play this game and I think it will be a really good test for us as a football team.”

Last season, the Warhawks posted a 5-7 overall record, including an even 4-4 mark in Sun Belt play.