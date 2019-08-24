Miners pick up USC transfer Ykili Ross

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP has added another player to their 2019 roster. USC graduate transfer Ykili Ross is officially on campus and practicing for the Miners.

4-star USC grad transfer Ykili Ross on the field at UTEP. Ross officially started practice this week and is already working with the Miners’ first team defense. pic.twitter.com/hkEpGK2E70 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 23, 2019

Ross played in 24 games in two season with the Trojans and recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He sat out the entire 2018 season.

“The strength coach at USC told us that he was one of the fastest, most athletic players on their team,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel. “We know he’s an athlete that can help our football team.”

Ross had other options, but decided UTEP was the best fit as a graduate transfer. He is already working with the Miners’ first team defense.

“Honestly, it came down to getting me into grad school,” said Ross. “Of the schools that could get me into grad school, UTEP had the best opportunity with the best coaches and players. There’s a support staff here and everything that comes with it.”

UTEP will open the season at the Sun Bowl on Saturday, August 31 against Houston Baptist.