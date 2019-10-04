Miners pick up point on the road with scoreless draw at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (KTSM) – The UTEP soccer team earned a point after battling to a scoreless draw at UAB Thursday evening. The effort keeps the Miners (7-2-3, 2-0-1 C-USA) undefeated in league action while extending their overall unbeaten streak to four.

Emily Parrott was credited with three saves in recording her fourth shutout of the season. Johanna Popp made six stops for the Blazers (2-3-4, 0-1-1). UTEP enjoyed advantages in both shots (12-9) and shots on goal (6-3), while also securing five corner kicks.

UTEP generated an early opportunity but Jojo Ngongo’s shot was just wide in the sixth minute. Lauren Crenshaw intercepted a pass and fired high on net in the 12th minute. UAB had a set piece in the 21st minute which UTEP defended perfectly, preventing even a shot. UTEP countered where Ngongo’s shot was blocked in the box.

Tessa Carlin unleashed a heavy shot from outside the box to force a diving save by Popp in the 28th minute. The Miners were called offside in the scramble to track down the loose change. Parrott was called upon for the first time of the tilt in the 36th minute, scooping up a bouncing shot from Kassandra Daniel.

The home side earned a couple of corner kicks early in the second half, which UTEP defended well both times. The Miners then generated two shots in the span of 30 seconds, including one by Ngongo that was stopped by Popp in the 57th minute. Three minutes later, Parrott snuffed out a low shot from Sarah Buse.

The Miners earned their second corner kick of the contest in the 72nd minute, but they couldn’t capitalize. Three minutes later they secured another, with a header attempt sailing errant.

Ngongo played a good ball to a cutting Carlin who blasted a hard shot that Popp managed to save in the 80th minute. The Miners quickly regained possession with a free kick. Lauren Crenshaw curved it over the wall but Popp tracked it well for the save.

UTEP had chance in the final minute of regulation, but Danielle Carreon couldn’t quite elevate high enough for a header. Cayla Payne tracked the loose ball only to have a shot whistle wide, and the match went to overtime.

The Orange and Blue pressured first in OT by earning a corner kick in the 94th minute, but a foul in the box wiped out the chance. Payne’s shot was then stopped by Popp in the 97th minute.

Parrott made a leaping stop on a slow, but dangerous header in the 109th minute in double overtime. UTEP then raced up the pitch where Carlin got some room to work with inside the box. She fired a shot that Popp got her hands on before the ball trickled just wide of the frame for a corner kick. The Miners played it into the box but couldn’t finish.

UTEP will wrap up its three-game roadswing when it plays at Middle Tennessee at 12 p.m. MT Sunday. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.