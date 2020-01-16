Miners mount 24-point comeback win over UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the UTEP fans who stuck around at the Don Haskins Center on Wednesday night, they witnessed history. The Miners erasing a 24-point deficit to comeback and beat UTSA, 80-77 in overtime. It is the largest comeback win in program history.

“I’ve been coaching Division I for 23 years and as a head coach, it’s probably the best comeback I’ve ever been a part of,” “I told them it’s one of the biggest comeback wins I’ve been a part of and it shows character and grit.”

•B. Williams: 34 pts, 10 reb#CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/mMtmBRnPZm — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 16, 2020

The Roadrunners were led by Jhivvan Jackson (29 points) and Keaton Wallace (26 points). Wallace gave UTSA a 24-point lead at the 14:43 mark and many fans in ‘The Don’ began to head for the exits. But UTEP went on a 17-0 run and would eventually tie the game at 60 at the 4:43 mark on an Eric Vila free throw.

“You’re down 24-points to an elite scoring team,” said UTEP junior forward Bryson Williams. “They can run it up on you at any time. We knew we had to get stops and convert on those stops.”

Rodney Terry, Bryson Williams and Daryl Edwards sound off after @UTEP_MBB's come-from-behind win over UTSA tonight. The Miners trailed by 24 points with 14:43 remaining in the second half. It's the largest comeback win in program history. pic.twitter.com/ZSijdGObUB — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 16, 2020

UTSA and UTEP would trade blows in the final five minutes of regulation before going to overtime and in the extra period, Williams and Daryl Edwards dominated. Williams finished the game with a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds. Edwards added 18 points and the Miners made history with a three-point win in overtime over the Roadrunners.

“We already climbed back 24-points so it made no sense to give that away at the end of the game,” said Edwards. “It was something that was needed for now and for the rest of the season.”

The 24-point comeback win is tied for the 11th largest second half comeback win in NCAA history.

UTEP improves to 11-7 (2-3) and will turn right around and travel to San Antonio for a rematch against UTSA in three days. Tip-off on Saturday will be at 2 p.m. MT. The game will air on ESPN3.