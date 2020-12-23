Miners’ Modawar enters NCAA Transfer Portal, becomes second player to leave UTEP women’s hoops this month

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball player Tatyana Modawar entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, the sophomore announced on Twitter.

A 6’3 forward from California, Modawar was averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in five games for the Miners in 2020-21.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Modawar played in 25 games, averaging 2.1 ppg and 1.3 rpg, averaging a little over 6 minutes per game.

“This has been a fun ride with many ups and downs, but I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Modawar said in a statement posted to social media.

The Bay Area native is the second UTEP player to leave head coach Kevin Baker’s team this month; junior forward Ariana Taylor entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Dec. 7 after not playing in a game for the Miners in 2020-21.

UTEP is off to a 3-2 start to the season and is back in action Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 against Southern Miss to open Conference USA play.