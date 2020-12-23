Miners’ Modawar enters NCAA Transfer Portal, becomes second player to leave UTEP women’s hoops this month

UTEP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball player Tatyana Modawar entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, the sophomore announced on Twitter.

A 6’3 forward from California, Modawar was averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in five games for the Miners in 2020-21.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Modawar played in 25 games, averaging 2.1 ppg and 1.3 rpg, averaging a little over 6 minutes per game.

“This has been a fun ride with many ups and downs, but I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Modawar said in a statement posted to social media.

The Bay Area native is the second UTEP player to leave head coach Kevin Baker’s team this month; junior forward Ariana Taylor entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Dec. 7 after not playing in a game for the Miners in 2020-21.

UTEP is off to a 3-2 start to the season and is back in action Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 against Southern Miss to open Conference USA play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports