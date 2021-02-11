Miners look to extend win streak to eight at FIU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team will put their seven-game win streak on the line when they travel to Miami, Florida, in a matchup against FIU at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Friday and Saturday. Tip-off in the first game of a back-to-back is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT and the game will air on CUSA.TV.

The Miners (12-5, 9-3) come into the game in second place in Conference USA’s West Division, while the Panthers (9-7, 6-4) are in third place in the East Division.

GAME INFORMATION

Dates: Feb. 12-13, 2021

Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center (Miami, Florida)

Tipoff: 5 p.m. MT (Friday) | 12 p.m. MT (Saturday)

Video Stream: CUSA.TV (Friday) | ESPN+ (Saturday)

Audio Stream: UTEP Miners App

Radio Talent: Tim Hagerty

BAKER’S BREAKDOWN

“Their coach has done a great job turning that program around in a very short period of time. They are a very dangerous team and play a very dangerous style. They play fast and furious on offense. They like to score in transition and shoot the three ball a lot. We have been following them all year just because we saw the roster that they were putting together. We knew they were going to be much improved. I don’t think any of us thought they would be this much improved, but they are quite competitive. It will be a great game on Friday and Saturday. There’s no question about it. It is going to be a tough game, but I am really looking forward to that because tough games on the road really show what your team is made of. We will see what we’re made of on Friday and Saturday.”

MINER NOTABLES

UTEP enters the weekend looking to build on a seven-game winning streak and its third straight series sweep. Seven straight wins ranks as the longest streak of the Kevin Baker era and the longest overall since the 2015-16 season.

The Miners lead the all-time series, 9-2, over FIU and have won five straight over the Panthers.

Katia Gallegos leads the Miners offensively with a team-high 15.1 points per game and 4.8 assists per game (ranks second in C-USA) on the season.

Avery Crouse and Michelle Pruitt are each averaging 8.9 points per game, while Pruitt also leads the Miners with 6.4 rebounds per game.

UTEP ranks first in C-USA in assists (252), third in scoring defense (64.5) and third in field goal percentage (43.5). The Miners also rank second in the league in rebound margin (3.2) and win-loss percentage.

SCOUTING THE PANTHERS

FIU has won four of its last five games, including a series sweep over UTSA last weekend in San Antonio. Kyla Nelson is FIU’s leading scorer this season with 15.6 points per game to go along with an average of 5.0 rebounds each game. Emerald Ekpiteta leads the team with 10.6 rebounds and is averaging 12.4 points per game. The Panthers are shooting 41.5 pct. from the field and 34.9 pct. from behind the three-point line, which ranks second in C-USA.

LAST TIME OUT

UTEP extended its winning streak to seven games with its third straight series sweep last weekend over UAB. In the opener, the Miners came away with an 74-53 win at home before topping UAB, 68-64, in overtime on Saturday.